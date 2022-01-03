The Most Common Type of Retaliation in a Virginia Beach Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The classic form of retaliation is when a worker is fired for reporting sexual harassment.

An employer may choose to retaliate against individuals in a number of different ways after they report sexual harassment. It’s important to understand what exactly constitutes “retaliation” in a legal context, especially if you believe you have experienced this firsthand. When you understand what may constitute retaliation, you can move forward with your lawsuit and hold your employer accountable for this act of misconduct. Make no mistake, retaliation is illegal in Virginia, and you have every right to take legal action if you have experienced this type of misconduct.

The best way to take legal action in this situation is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Virginia. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can gain a clear understanding of what constitutes retaliation. Once you are confident about this, you can move forward with your lawsuit, and your attorney can help you hold your employer accountable. This can lead to a considerable settlement that provides compensation for economic losses such as missed wages. In addition, you can receive compensation for non-economic losses.

The Most Common Form of Retaliation

The classic form of retaliation is when a worker is fired for reporting sexual harassment. This may be the person who experienced sexual harassment firsthand, or it might be someone who witnessed the harassment and decided to do something about it. Either way, this is completely illegal under the Civil Rights Act. In Virginia, employers are not allowed to fire employees for reporting alleged acts of sexual harassment.

In some cases, employers may make it clear that they are firing certain employees as a retaliatory measure for making these reports. In other situations, employers might instead claim that these workers are being terminated for other reasons, such as tardiness, attitude problems, or some other reason. Often, these are just thinly-veiled excuses, and the real reason for termination is the fact that these workers reported sexual harassment.

If you believe that you have been terminated for reporting sexual harassment, it becomes very important to work with an attorney and prove that this is the case. If your employer is claiming that they fired you for some other reason, your attorney can help show the court that these excuses do not make sense. For example, your employer might claim that you were fired for being late to work when your timesheet clearly shows that you showed up on time every day.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Virginia Beach area for a qualified attorney who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can hold your employer accountable for acts of retaliation. Remember, retaliation can come in many forms, but it is always illegal. You have every right to take legal action in this situation, and doing so can provide you with a considerable settlement. Book your consultation today.