Types of Landlord Sexual Harassment in Atlanta

Landlords can face considerable consequences after being found guilty of sexual harassment.

Sexual harassment doesn’t just occur in the workplace. It can also happen in schools and in the housing industry. Over the years, many landlords have been found guilty of sexual harassment, and these individuals have faced serious consequences for their misconduct. If you have been sexually harassed by a landlord in Atlanta, you have every right to take legal action and hold these individuals accountable.

The best way to do this is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Georgia who has plenty of experience with sexual harassment lawsuits. With help from a legal professional, you can strive for justice, closure, and an adequate settlement. This settlement can provide you with financial compensation for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

Conditions of Rental

Landlords can be guilty of sexual harassment when renting out vacant properties to potential tenants. For example, they might state that they are willing to let you rent the property, but only if you promise to provide sexual favors. This can put tenants in a tight spot, especially when they desperately need a place to live, or they believe there will be considerable competition for the vacant property. This also means that sexual harassment can potentially occur before the rental agreement is even signed.

Stalking

Landlords can also be guilty of sexual harassment if they stalk tenants or spy on them. For example, a landlord may show up unannounced and make sexual advances. In the past, some landlords have even installed spy cameras to record tenants when they think they are in private. Not only is this an example of sexual harassment, but it is also illegal.

Exchanging Sexual Favors for Lowered Rent

Another common form of sexual harassment is when a landlord offers to lower or eliminate rent in exchange for sexual favors. This is more common than you might think, and it is extremely illegal.

What Kind of Consequences Can Landlords Face?

Landlords can face considerable consequences after being found guilty of sexual harassment. First of all, they may be ordered to pay your settlement. They may also face fines, prison time, and other consequences for associated criminal charges. Finally, they will lose the legal ability to rent or manage properties in the future, which means that they can’t target new victims in the future.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced attorney who has experience with sexual harassment, there are many legal professionals who can assist you. Everyone deserves to have a safe place to live, and you should not accept any form of sexual harassment from a landlord without putting up a legal fight. Team up with a sexual harassment attorney today, and you can file a lawsuit right away. Book your consultation now.