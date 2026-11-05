Mother Pleads Guilty in Son’s Fatal Allergy Medication Case

A New York mother admits responsibility in her young son’s medication-related death.

A Halfmoon, New York, woman has admitted responsibility for her 10-year-old son’s death after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in an allergy medication case filed in Saratoga County Court. Rebecca Jordan, 44, admitted to giving her fifth-grade child a fatal amount of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine commonly sold under the brand name Benadryl, on January 18, using it to help deal with his “behavioral issues.” The case officially began when Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies responded to the family’s home near Route 146 after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

Benadryl is an over-the-counter medication commonly used to relieve allergy symptoms, including sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny noses. Its active ingredient, diphenhydramine, can also cause drowsiness and sedation, which is why the product may make people feel sleepy. Other possible side effects include dizziness, dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, and difficulty urinating. The product’s packaging includes warnings and dosing instructions that explain how much medication can be taken, how often it can be administered, and precautions for certain age groups and medical conditions. Following those directions is especially important because taking more than the recommended amount can lead to serious reactions, including severe confusion, seizures, heart complications, and potentially life-threatening breathing problems, which occurred in this case, leading to the child’s death.

Sheriff Jeffrey Brown specifically stated that Jordan contacted relatives after her son failed to wake up. A family member eventually called 911. Brown also stated to investigators believed Jordan attempted to conceal the medication bottle during the investigation. He said the amount of medicine found in the child’s system was enough to kill an adult and that investigators did not consider the incident an accident.

Jordan was arrested in April, several months after the child’s death. The investigation included toxicology testing, interviews with Jordan and other family members, and a review of the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. According to Brown, the test results led investigators to classify the death as a homicide. Investigators determined that the excessive amount of medication caused drug intoxication, aspiration, and likely impaired breathing. By admitting guilt to second-degree manslaughter, Jordan pleaded to the top charge in the case rather than proceeding to trial.

Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby said the plea held Jordan accountable while sparing the child’s relatives from having to revisit the events through testimony in court. Eby also expressed sympathy for the family as they continue to cope with the loss, with his statement recognizing the lasting impact of the child’s death on those closest to him. The boy’s obituary described him as the school’s “Mayor of Shatekon,” a nickname that reflected the place he held in the school community.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced in the fatal allergy medication case on January 4, 2027. District Attorney Eby said that the mother’s admission of guilt and the subsequent approval of her plea agreement carries a possible state prison term of four to 12 years. The Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office had not confirmed whether it was representing Jordan at the time of the initial report.

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Halfmoon woman admits to killing son with allergy medication

Halfmoon mom pleads guilty to second-degree manslaughter in 10-year-old son’s death