New Agency RecognizedFirm Offers Law Firms a Clearer Path Through Legal Directories and Rankings

Founded by rankings strategist Evyan O’Keefe, RecognizedFirm helps firms move from maintaining their rankings to improving them.

NEW YORK, NY – For law firms and legal marketers, few processes are as opaque, or as high-stakes, as directory submissions and industry rankings. RecognizedFirm is built specifically to close that gap, giving firms a clearer, more strategic path through the submissions process and the rankings that shape how clients and peers perceive them.

RecognizedFirm was co-founded by Evyan O’Keefe, who serves as Founding Partner and Co-CEO, alongside the founders of sister agency 9Sail.

The agency focuses on a problem familiar to anyone in legal marketing: submissions that read well internally often fail to account for how editors and researchers at major legal publications actually evaluate them. RecognizedFirm’s approach centers on that distinction, helping firms understand what sets a ranking that holds steady apart from one that climbs.

“Every publication structures its research differently, and editors read submissions differently than firms often assume,” said O’Keefe. “Firms need a partner who understands what actually moves the needle, not just what looks good on paper. That’s what we built RecognizedFirm to deliver.”

For law firm partners and in-house marketing teams, RecognizedFirm offers a level of specialization that’s hard to find elsewhere in the legal marketing landscape:

Submissions built around how rankings actually work. O’Keefe’s strategy is informed by 15+ years of experience on both sides of the process, in-house at mid-sized firms and agency-side guiding submissions across firms of every size.

O’Keefe’s strategy is informed by 15+ years of experience on both sides of the process, in-house at mid-sized firms and agency-side guiding submissions across firms of every size. A firsthand view from inside the industry. Her background includes in-house marketing roles at firms in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, giving her direct insight into what in-house teams are actually up against.

Her background includes in-house marketing roles at firms in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, giving her direct insight into what in-house teams are actually up against. Attention to firms other agencies often overlook. RecognizedFirm places particular emphasis on elevating all firms and niche practice areas beyond the traditional spotlight.

RecognizedFirm places particular emphasis on elevating all firms and niche practice areas beyond the traditional spotlight. Backed by an established team from day one. Pairing O’Keefe’s rankings expertise with the experience of 9Sail’s founders means RecognizedFirm launches with infrastructure and institutional knowledge that most new agencies spend years building.

O’Keefe is a frequent speaker on legal rankings strategy, with appearances at the AIJA International Association of Young Lawyers Congress and the Legal Marketing Association’s Southeast Region. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Auburn University.

About RecognizedFirm

RecognizedFirm is an agency dedicated to helping law firms and attorneys navigate legal directories and major legal industry rankings. Led by Founding Partner and Co-CEO Evyan O’Keefe, the firm combines deep expertise in rankings and submissions with a proven track record, serving all clients ranging from small and mid-sized firms to the AmLaw 100. Learn more at recognizedfirm.com.