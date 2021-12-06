Moving a Vehicle After a Truck Accident in Irvine, CA

If a person is injured in an accident or a death has occurred, then the vehicles should be left in their original place, and they should not be moved out of the way.

It is common for drivers to act right away and move their vehicle as far away from the collision as possible after getting into a truck accident. However, if it is safe to do so then it is always better to leave a vehicle exactly where it was at the conclusion of the accident. A person should make sure that they take photographs of the accident scene also just in case the scenario on the road changes further.

A person should only move their vehicle to a safe spot if leaving their car in that position poses a danger for them or for others on the road. According to California law, all drivers are required to move their vehicle out of the way and park it in a safe area if leaving it in the position of the accident would result in significant complications of any sort such as impeded traffic.

However, when the situation allows, it is better to leave the car in its spot. The reason why it is so important to leave the car in the same spot is because when police officers come to create their report, they will be able to see what happened and who may have been liable for the collision to begin with. The damages in a truck accident will usually be very severe so a person needs to prioritize their safety and get to a secure area as soon as possible to prevent the situation from becoming worse in any way.

While a person is waiting for the police to arrive, they should get the necessary information and evidence from the truck driver. This information will be required to go forward and file a successful truck accident claim in the near future. The information includes the driver’s name, home address, home phone number, the driver’s license number, the trucking company address, and the trucking company phone number. If a person fails to obtain this information right away, it can become difficult to get hold of the individual again so this should be prioritized no matter how worried or confused a person is feeling.

Right after the collision an investigation will take place, and the individuals who conduct the investigation change based on where the accident took place. The official police unit of that area will likely conduct the initial investigation. The Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the California Highway Patrol, or another government agency may take over the investigation process as well.

Injured in a Truck Accident in Irvine, CA

