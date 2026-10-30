Multiple Halloween Items Pulled Over Hazards

Seasonal treats and decorations face removal over several reported hazards.

Several seasonal items sold ahead of Halloween have been pulled from store shelves and online retailers because of concerns ranging from choking hazards to possible lead exposure. The affected products include candy, chocolates, children’s costumes, light-up toys, and pumpkin-carving kits, which federal agencies have warned could cause serious injuries, particularly among young children and people with certain food allergies. The concerns include small parts that can come loose, undeclared ingredients, broken glass, and button-cell batteries that can cause severe internal injuries if swallowed.

One of the largest actions involves approximately 2.3 million Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy bottles. The containers, sold in individual bottles and multipacks, have rollerball tops that can detach and become choking hazards. The affected 1.85-ounce bottles come in blue raspberry, strawberry, green apple, and watermelon flavors. Each container features the Ricky Joy name, the words “EXTREME SOUR” and “SOUR CRUSH,” along with a green monster image. No injuries have been reported. The candy was available at H-E-B, Forman Mills, other candy stores, and online retailers, including Walmart.com and RickyJoy.com, between January 2023 and May 2026.

Another concern involves more than 44,000 cans of Walmart’s Great Value Fruit Cocktail in Fruit Juice from Concentrate. Manufacturer Pacific Coast Producers began the recall on October 1, 2026, after concerns arose that the canned fruit could contain elevated levels of lead. The affected cans are 15 ounces and carry lot code 6FCB 04 C2263, with a best-by date of September 1, 2027. The FDA classified the action as Class II on October 20, indicating that exposure could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, although serious consequences are considered unlikely.

Chocolate lovers are also being advised to check certain packages of Gearharts Fine Chocolates. The company voluntarily recalled 4,703 pieces after broken glass was discovered during an internal inspection. The affected merchandise includes 4-ounce and 8-ounce chocolate packages with best-by dates between October 1 and October 21, 2026. Distribution reached retailers in 17 states, including California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Virginia. The Food and Drug Administration classified the action as Class II on October 16.

A separate candy recall affects Little Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra stores. Crystal Temptations recalled several package sizes after discovering that milk was not listed on the ingredient information. The affected containers range from 7-ounce boxes to 16-ounce bags and include five different package styles. The candy was distributed in 13 states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Texas. People with milk allergies or severe sensitivities could experience serious reactions, potentially requiring emergency care. Customers are advised to throw away the affected candy.

Several Halloween-themed toys and costumes have also been pulled because of accessible button-cell batteries. Nearly 100 CIYTI light-up princess costumes were recalled on October 22, 2026. The costumes include blue dresses, illuminated crowns, wands, and remote controls. Their battery compartments allow children to reach the small batteries, which can cause severe internal chemical burns if swallowed. The costumes were sold through Amazon between February and June 2025 for approximately $21 to $35. No injuries have been reported, and customers can contact the company for a full refund.

Another action involves more than 43,600 light-up children’s toys sold by ABC Trading. The affected merchandise includes illuminated glasses, crown headbands, sparkle headbands, and ties. The items were sold through the company’s Los Angeles stores, specialty retailers, and its website from September 2016 through May 2026. Prices were approximately $1 each. The battery compartments do not meet federal toy requirements, creating a risk if children swallow the batteries.

Consumers who purchased any of these seasonal items are encouraged to check the identifying information in the official recall notices before using or consuming them. Keeping recalled merchandise away from children and following the instructions provided by the companies can help prevent avoidable injuries during Halloween celebrations.

Sources:

List of Halloween products, candy recalled ahead of October 31

Ricky Joy Recalls More Than 2.3 Million Sour Crush Candy Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

More than 44,000 cans of Walmart’s Great Value fruit cocktail recalled over lead concerns

Crystal Temptations Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Chocolatey Eyeballs

Halloween Candy Recalled in 13 States: Hidden Milk Triggers FDA Class I Alert

43,674 ABC Trading Light-Up Toys Recalled Over Battery Ingestion Risk