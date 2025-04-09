Muncie Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled, Six Sentenced to a Combined 87 Years in Federal Prison

According to court documents, between May and November of 2022, Jamarr Hill, Lance McGee, Terry Hill, and others conspired together to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five defendants have been sentenced to a total of 70 years in federal prison for their roles in a large methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. The defendants plead guilty and were sentenced as follows:

According to court documents, between May and November of 2022, Jamarr Hill, Lance McGee, Terry Hill, and others conspired together to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Jamarr Hill acted as the ringleader for the conspiracy, obtaining large quantities of drugs from Rodolfo Silva in San Diego, California for redistribution in Muncie. Terry Hill and Lance McGee served as distributors, dealing the drugs into communities in Muncie and elsewhere in central Indiana.

On November 12, 2022, Nakevius Shannon purchased two firearms from Rural King, a federally licensed firearms dealer, completing an ATF Form 4473 in connection with the purchase. At the time Shannon completed the Form 4473, he falsely stated on the form that he was the intended transferee/buyer of handguns, when in fact, he purchased the firearms for Jamar Hill in order to further Hill’s drug trafficking conspiracy.

In total, the defendants obtained and distributed no less than 2,004 grams of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of cocaine, and 203 pounds of methamphetamine.

As part of the investigation, two other defendants were charged and have been sentenced. Joseph Haskins, of Muncie, Indiana, was charged in August 2021 with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. After a two-day trial in December 2023, Haskins was sentenced as a career offender to 33 years’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release. Rodolfo Silva was charged in 2024 in the Southern District of California with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Silva plead guilty and was sentenced to 17 years’ and 6 months’ imprisonment.

“Drug traffickers like these defendants, responsible for pushing poison from across the country into our neighborhoods, must be held accountable for the suffering they cause in search of quick profits,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. This case is an outstanding example of the impact we can have with the help of our state and local law enforcement partners. I commend the efforts of the FBI, and the Muncie and Anderson Police Departments to make our communities safer by getting drugs and drug dealers off our streets.”

“This is a significant victory in the ongoing efforts to target and dismantle drug trafficking organizations that send a flow of illegal drugs into our communities and threaten public safety,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure every available resource is used to disrupt these criminal enterprises and hold those responsible accountable.”

The FBI, IRS, Muncie Police Department, Anderson Police Department, and Fishers Police Department investigated this case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsay Karwoski and Barry Glickman, who prosecuted this case.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.