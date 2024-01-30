My Neighbor’s Dog Killed My Cat. What Are My Options?

When a dog is involved in an incident that causes harm to another pet, the owner must take responsibility and offer assistance. Regardless of the circumstances, acknowledging the impact on you (the cat’s owner) and apologizing are important.

Austin (where my personal injury law firm operates) is one of the most pet-friendly cities in Texas.

With our wonderful parks and outdoor lifestyles, not to mention our soft spot for rescue animals, there is no shortage of four-legged friends.

Our dogs and cats are like family, but sometimes accidents happen. Dogs especially, have unique dispositions and sometimes, they have a bad day.

Nonetheless, dog owners are responsible for controlling their pets.

So if your cat has been injured or killed by a dog, you may be entitled to compensation.

Can I File A Civil Claim if My Cat Was Killed By A Dog?

Especially if your furry family member dies, the emotional toll can be heavy. You may also be on the hook for expensive veterinary bills.

In Texas and some other states, cats are deemed property, so the damages you may recover aren’t the same as they would be if the dog had attacked you personally.

This is why you should consult with a lawyer if your cat is killed by a dog. If the dog is owned by someone (i.e. not a stray), you may be able to file a lawsuit or make a civil claim against the dog owner. A civil claim will allow you to collect compensation for vet bills and the replacement value of your cat.

The Neighbor’s Dog Killed My Cat—Can I Sue?

Losing a beloved cat can be emotionally challenging. But can you sue your neighbor if their dog killed your cat?

While you can normally sue for the value of the lost pet and any veterinary bills, since cats are considered property, there is no chance of getting paid for emotional distress in most states. Furthermore, if the cat roamed off your property, you may be guilty of “contributory negligence.” This can reduce any award of damages.

That said, there are some things you can do:

Document Everything: Keep a detailed record of the attack, including the date, time, and location. Get your neighbor’s version of things as well as those of any other witnesses who saw what happened.

Collect Evidence: If possible, take pictures of the area where the attack occurred and any evidence that might link the dog to the attack. This could include photos of the dog, if you have them.

Contact Animal Control: Share with them the information and evidence you’ve gathered. Emphasize the danger the loose dog poses to other pets and residents.

Talk to the Dog Owner: If you know who the dog’s owner is, try to have a conversation with them. They may not be aware of the situation and might take steps to prevent it from happening again. Tempers will be high, so try to remain calm and work towards a friendly resolution. Remember… You have to live next to these people!

Learn About Local Laws and Ordinances: Research local animal control laws and ordinances in your area. Some places have strict rules regarding dogs that pose a danger to others. This information can be useful when dealing with authorities.

Get Legal Advice: If your efforts with animal control and the dog owner are not successful, you should consult with an attorney to explore legal options available to you. We can provide guidance based on your specific situation and local laws.

If A Dog Kills A Cat Will It Have To Be Put Down?

The behavior of a dog can be influenced by various factors, and not all dogs that exhibit aggressive behavior will necessarily continue to do so. However, cases of dogs causing harm, especially through attacks on humans or other animals, are serious concerns.

If a dog has displayed aggressive behavior, particularly if it has caused harm to another pet or human, it may pose a risk of repeating such actions. The decision on whether to put down or rehome the dog depends on several factors, including the severity of the incident, the dog’s history, and the potential for rehabilitation.

In situations where a dog has caused significant harm, some jurisdictions may require authorities to take action, which could involve putting the dog down. In less severe cases, rehabilitation and rehoming to a suitable environment with proper precautions may be considered.

Consult with local authorities and animal control to assess the specific circumstances and determine the best course of action for the safety of both the dog and the community.

What If The Dog Owner Won’t Pay?

There are a couple of defenses that a dog owner has, should their dog injure or kill your cat. The first is lack of knowledge as to any vicious propensities that their dog might have and the other is the cat who was bitten was on their property.

When a dog is involved in an incident that causes harm to another pet, the owner must take responsibility and offer assistance. Regardless of the circumstances, acknowledging the impact on you (the cat’s owner) and apologizing are important.

As a dog owner, they bear the responsibility for their dog’s actions, even if they were unexpected or out of character. They need to commit preventive measures, such as reinforcing training or using safety measures like a leash or muzzle. Seeking professional help from a dog trainer or behaviorist can address any underlying issues.

Your neighbor must comply with local regulations and communicate with you (the cat’s owner) to find a resolution. Otherwise, consulting with an attorney on “next steps” may be your only real course of action.