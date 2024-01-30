Thomas J. Kirkham Joins Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line 

With a reputation for diligent service, clients turn to Tom for his strategic yet versatile approach to resolving their litigation concerns.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas J. Kirkham to its Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he will focus his practice on bankruptcy and commercial litigation.

“Tom is a welcome addition to our litigation team. He already has a strong track record of proven success and will deepen our bench with his focus on bankruptcy and commercial litigation,” said Mark Wagoner, Shumaker Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

With a reputation for diligent service, clients turn to Tom for his strategic yet versatile approach to resolving their litigation concerns. He is an experienced litigator, practicing for several years at another Toledo-area law firm before joining Shumaker.

Active in both professional and philanthropic organizations, Tom is the Vice President of the Toledo YES Project’s Board of Directors and is a member of the Toledo Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the American Bankruptcy Institute.

