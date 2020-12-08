N.J. Law Firm Bertone Piccini & Local Distributor Donate Nearly $50K in Meals to Food Pantry Amid COVID-19

The boutique law firm – and distributor MBH Foods, LLC – donate eight pallets of meats, frozen foods and dry goods to American Eagle Food Pantry, of Lodi, N.J.

Bertone Piccini LLP, a boutique law firm based in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., along with local distributor, MBH Foods, LLC, donated $48,000 worth of various meats, frozen foods and dry goods to American Eagle Food Pantry, of Lodi, N.J. The North Jersey law firm, which maintains a presence in its local communities and actively donates to various organizations and nonprofits, partnered with MBH Foods on the eight-pallet donation.

American Eagle Food Pantry anticipates that the food and other items may assist hundreds of local families, according to Founder and Coordinator Jeff Lavender, who added: “Our goal as an organization is to assist anyone in need, and never say ‘no.’ We are here to help – and this generous donation from Bertone Piccini and MBH Foods will certainly go a long way.”

Following collection, the donations will be stored and separated by category. Prior to distribution, the items will be organized according to family size and dietary restrictions. All materials will be bagged by hand and prepared for distribution at the organization’s outreach events, held twice per week.

“American Eagle Food Pantry was created to provide emergency food services to the people who need it most, and they’ve made a wonderful commitment to achieving that goal,” said Jeremy S. Piccini, founding partner, Bertone Piccini LLP. “We’re proud to announce this sizable food donation in their name and look forward to seeing American Eagle’s remarkable presence in North Jersey continue to grow.”

George Hrissikos, owner, MBH Foods, LLC, said, “As the event neared, the size of our donation got larger and larger, in an effort to assist local families. For many, food pantries are a lifeline, and MBH is happy to have partnered with Bertone Piccini on this community outreach.”

Charitable giving remains a guiding principle for the Bergen County law firm. In fact, Bertone Piccini’s 13-attorney team has made more than 25 donations in the past two years alone. The law firm has partnered with dozens of organizations, including Care Plus, NJ, Inc., where Jeremy S. Piccini also serves as chairman, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, March of Dimes, GI Go Fund, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the American Heart Association, MS Society and the Rutgers Foundation, among others.

Other charitable causes include municipal organizations such as the Hasbrouck Heights Little League, Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department, Emerson Volunteer Fire Department, Emerson Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Pascack Vallely PBA, Paramus Volunteer Fire Department, and many others.

Bertone Piccini LLP is certified by the State of New Jersey as a Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), by the State Department of Transportation as a Disadvantaged Business Entity (DBE), by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a WBE, and by the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF). Visit Bertone Piccini online at: www.BertonePiccini.com.

About Bertone Piccini

Based in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Bertone Piccini opened in 2011 and has grown into practice areas including business transactions, commercial real estate (including land use and redevelopment), litigation, employment, estate planning, family law and more. The firm’s primary mission is to provide high-quality, creative, practical and effective legal advice to individuals and businesses alike. The firm strives to serve as the primary resource and partner in all aspects of clients’ business growth and development. Bertone Piccini believes in working hard for the success of its clients and the firm, through encouraging an entrepreneurial approach in development and in attracting, developing and retaining exceptional professionals. For more information, head to www.bertonepiccini.com.

About MBH Foods, LLC

MBH Foods, LLC is a Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.-based food distributor serving the Tri-State Area with quality service and competitive pricing. MBH Foods offers a full line of products, specializing in meat and poultry. For more information, find MBH Foods on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/MBHFOODS/.