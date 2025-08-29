NAD Finds Certain Claims for Kendamil Infant Formulas Supported; Recommends Others be Modified or Discontinued

NAD recommended Kendal discontinue the “FDA Approved” claim on product packaging to avoid conveying the misleading message that Kendamil’s formula is endorsed or formally approved by the FDA.

New York, NY – In a challenge brought by competitor Nurture, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined Kendal Nutricare Limited provided a reasonable basis for certain claims made for its Kendamil infant formulas, but recommended Kendal modify or discontinue other claims, which the National Advertising Division (NAD) determined were not supported by the record.

“Natural” and “Clean” Claims

Nurture argued that the words and images on Kendal’s website and product packaging convey the unsupported message that Kendamil products are “all natural.” NAD found that in the context in which the words and images appeared, Kendal did not make an unqualified “all natural” claim about its infant formula.

NAD determined Kendal established a reasonable basis for the challenged “natural” claims, including “Wholesome by Nature” and “Natural Goodness. Creamy whole milk & lactose from grass-fed cows,” because they are tied to specific natural and minimally processed ingredients.

“Clean”Claims

Nurture also challenged two “clean” claims that appear on the Kendamil website. As Kendamil did not provide support for the “clean” claims, NAD recommended the challenged clean claims either be discontinued or modified.

Additives Claims

NAD determined the claim “We don’t do palm oil, corn syrups, soy, fish oil or other cheap additives,” in context, makes a comparison to ingredients in other products, characterizing them as “cheap” and problematic. However, there was no evidence demonstrating these ingredients are cheap or problematic additives when present in infant formula.

NAD therefore recommended Kendal discontinue or modify the additive claims.

More Nutritious Claims

In support of claims that its organic formulas are more nutritious than those of its competitors, Kendamil relied on several research studies that NAD found, while informative, were not a good fit for the challenged more nutritious claims because they did not evaluate Kendamil’s products or any competitor products.

As a result, NAD recommended Kendal discontinue or modify the challenged comparative superiority claims.

Whole Milk and MFGM Claims

NAD found that one message reasonably conveyed by the challenged MFGM claims is that Kendamil products contain natural MFGM because they are made with whole milk fats that are similar to breastmilk, which also contains beneficial naturally occurring MFGM.

NAD found that Kendal’s 2021 Nutrients study was not a good fit for the challenged MFGM claims because the study did not examine the Kendamil formula. The study showed, however, that milk fat contains MFGM and that MFGM supports cognitive development in infants. Accordingly, NAD found that because Kendamil formulas include whole milk fats, Kendal had established a reasonable basis for the challenged MFGM claims.

Anti-Inflammatory Claims

NAD found one message reasonably conveyed by a challenged social media post is that Kendamil Goat infant formula contains prebiotic GOS in sufficient amounts to provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

NAD concluded, however, that Kendal did not provide competent and reliable scientific evidence to support the claim. NAD therefore recommended that Kendal discontinue or modify its advertising to avoid conveying that Kendamil’s Goat Infant Formula has prebiotic GOS that is “anti-inflammatory” or that it helps to protect against inflammation.

Consumer Reviews

NAD determined that there was no evidence that the reviews on the Kendamil product website are false or fake, as prohibited by the FTC’s Rule, or that the reviews misrepresent the individual reviewer’s experience. Additionally, NAD determined there was no evidence of a material connection between Kendal and the author of the challenged consumer review requiring disclosure.

“FDA Approved” Claim

NAD recommended Kendal discontinue the “FDA Approved” claim on product packaging to avoid conveying the misleading message that Kendamil’s formula is endorsed or formally approved by the FDA.

In its advertiser statement, Kendal stated that it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations” and “thanks NAD for its thorough review.”

