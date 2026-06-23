National Advertising Division Will Refer Kalshi to Regulatory Authorities for Failure to Participate in Inquiry

At issue for NAD was whether material connections between Kalshi and influencers or affiliates were clearly and conspicuously disclosed in social media advertising.

New York, NY – As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division will refer Kalshi Inc. to the appropriate regulatory authorities, including relevant state Attorneys General, for review and possible enforcement action for failure to participate in the National Advertising Division (NAD) inquiry.

Kalshi is an online prediction market platform that allows participants to take positions and trade on whether specified events will occur, including events related to politics, economics, sports-adjacent outcomes, entertainment, weather, and other real-world developments.

At issue for NAD was whether material connections between Kalshi and influencers or affiliates were clearly and conspicuously disclosed in social media advertising, and whether Kalshi takes adequate steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Trade Commission’s Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.

Kalshi declined to participate in the NAD self-regulatory process. Accordingly, NAD will refer this matter to the appropriate regulatory authorities, including relevant state Attorneys General, and to the platforms on which the advertising appeared and with which NAD has reporting relationships pursuant to Section 2.1(I)(3) of the NAD/NARB Procedures.

“NAD opened its inquiry into Kalshi following credible public reporting and as part of its ongoing, proactive monitoring of influencer and affiliate marketing practices across the marketplace. Ensuring transparency in endorsements — and holding advertisers accountable for it — is a longstanding NAD priority and a critical component of consumer trust in advertising that is only increasing in importance as social media and the use of influencers become bigger and bigger parts of advertising campaigns.” Phyllis Marcus, Vice President, BBB National Programs, National Advertising Division

Over its 50-year history, NAD has published thousands of decisions and has become the leading voice in guiding truthful and transparent advertising. NAD reviews advertising in any industry and advertising format and often addresses cutting-edge advertising issues before regulatory guidance is available.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Pursuant to NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs

BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division

The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.