National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Issues Recall for Clek Car Seats

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is recalling certain car seats that may pose a safety risk to children.

If you’re a parent with a child in a car seat, this latest recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall for a handful of defective child safety seats due to safety issues. As part of the recall, owners are being advised to discontinue using the seats immediately until they receive a replacement.

The recall involves a few Clek brand car seats, specifically “150,599 Foonf, model numbers FO12 through FO19, and Fllo, model numbers FL15 through FL19.” The convertible child seats were manufactured before May 21, 2021.

What sort of safety issue do the seats pose? Well, according to the recall notice, children “may pick pieces of foam from the foam cushion located under the seat pad…loose pieces of foam can present a choking hazard, increasing the risk of injury.”

For now, Clek plans to “provide a molded plastic insert that prevents access to the foam, along with instructions on how to attach it to the child seat, free of charge.” Additionally, the company began notifying customers via letters last month.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at (866) 656-2462.

