Nationwide Recall Issued for Certain Lots of Benefiber

Certain lots of Benefiber products were recalled earlier this week over potential contamination concerns.

If you recently purchased a container of Benefiber, listen up. Earlier this week, a nationwide recall was issued for certain lots of Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement and Prebiotic Fiber Supplement. Why? It turns out the affected products may contain green plastic pieces or shavings “from the bottle caps may have contaminated the product inside.” According to the recall notice, if ingested, the plastic pieces may pose a risk of “choking or injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract.”

The affected products were distributed to retailers between October 28, 2019, and January 21, 2020. According to the notice, the following lots are included in the recall:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep 2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct 2021), 7D6E (EXP Nov 2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct 2021), 648H (EXP Nov2 021)

For now, consumers who have the recalled products should stop using them immediately and return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, or would like to report an adverse experience from consuming the product, contact the GSK Contact Center at 1-800-452-0051, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm EST.

Sources:

Certain lots of Benefiber Supplement recalled

GSK Consumer Healthcare Recalls Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement Due to Possible Plastic Contamination from the Bottle Cap