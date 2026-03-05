Navigating the Eligibility Rules in College Athletics 

This degradation should concern all stakeholders: not simply that competitive balance is shifting, but that our athletes are asked to operate inside a rulebook that is still being written.

College sports has entered an era where “eligibility” has morphed from a rigid set of strict rules to a moving target. This shakiness is due to differing NCAA interpretations, inconsistent waiver outcomes, shifting transfer portal dates and court pressure, all colliding with an evolving economy based on name, image and likeness rights (NIL).

This instability has added to the challenges of an already competitive and often confusing landscape. More importantly, it can confuse our athletes who are trying to make high-stakes decisions about education, injuries, roster status, and earning opportunities with spotty and daily changing information. Recent high-profile developments in college sports moves that exploited eligibility loopholes, major updates to the transfer portal windows are essentially a rally cry for those of us who do this demanding work to help our athletes make sound decisions among this entropy.

When Posturing Can Be Destabilizing

When an athlete’s career changes suddenly due to injury, medical uncertainty, or a coach’s decision to move on, the definition of “amateur,” “professional,” and even “eligible” becomes increasingly elastic in the eyes of the NCAA. This often leads to predictable results, such as midseason roster churn, more litigation, backchannel advising, and our young athletes being asked to “choose wisely” in a system that does not reliably tell them what the rules are until after the fact.

Consider the flashpoint that hit college basketball at the end of 2025: Baylor University’s addition of James Nnaji, a former NBA draft pick who had played professionally in Europe and participated in NBA Summer League. Nnaji became the first men’s college player cleared to compete after having been selected in the NBA draft, underscoring the key distinction relied on in that eligibility pathway; Nnaji never played in an NBA game and was not under an NBA contract. NCAA eligibility doctrine has always been technical, but this episode made the technicalities feel like loopholes: if “pro experience” abroad is functionally compatible with eligibility, and “drafted” is compatible with eligibility, then what principle separates college from professional sport?

When rules change depending on where you are, and schools react as fast as enforcement allows, it often comes off as institutional posturing. In reality, a case like Nnaji’s can be destabilizing for a Division I teenager or a student in their early 20s trying to make decisions about transferring, enrolling midyear, pursuing treatment, or signing a deal that could later be characterized as “professionalization.”

Setting a Trend or Exposing a Loophole?

The ripple effects of Nnaji’s situation impacted other sports and even wound up in litigation. In the Diego Pavia eligibility litigation, counsel for the Heisman Trophy runner-up and other plaintiffs cited the NCAA’s decision to allow Nnaji to play college basketball as part of their argument that the association draws lines inconsistently, particularly when it claims to be protecting opportunities for younger players. It is worth noting that the suit became moot in January 2026, when Pavia announced his decision to declare eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft after signing with First Round Management.

The filing, however, highlighted the changing optics and the policy tension: on one hand, a player with years of pro experience abroad and an NBA draft history is cleared; on the other, the NCAA argues that older players who spent seasons in junior college should be restricted because of downstream impacts on high school recruits. Whatever the merits of any individual case, that argument resonates because it points to a basic truth: “eligibility” is being litigated like an economic restraint against the backdrop of antitrust or labor laws, not administered like an established code. Furthermore, the waiver system will undoubtedly be impacted and possibly overhauled – yet another key reason athletes should collaborate with seasoned sports and insurance lawyers to secure their college careers.

An Overview of How the NCAA Waiver Processes Work

An NCAA waiver is an official exception or extension allowing a student-athlete to bypass a specific eligibility rule due to extenuating circumstances, such as a medical issue, family tragedy or a specific eligibility rule like a temporary one for non-NCAA transfers.

The NCAA’s eligibility waiver system runs almost entirely through schools, not individual athletes. Compliance staff submit waiver requests in online portals, lay out the facts, cite the bylaws, and attach documentation like transcripts or medical and competition records. NCAA staff then apply sport-specific “waiver directives” that list presumptive approval criteria, aggravating or mitigating factors, and what evidence is needed to justify an exception. If staff denies relief, schools can appeal to a committee, but appeals are tightly bounded and time-sensitive. The result is a system where two athletes with similar circumstances can see different outcomes depending on the expertise of their institutional advocacy and how neatly their case fits written standards.

In court, recent cases such as Martinson v. NCAA treat eligibility limits as commercial restraints in a labor market, not mere amateurism housekeeping, especially because Division I athletes now receive education related benefits, revenue sharing, and NIL income. Challenges to the five year clock and other limits argue that rigid caps unlawfully restrict access to both competition and NIL opportunities.

NCAA President Charlie Baker has publicly acknowledged how the association is inundated with requests citing nearly 1,450 waiver requests. Of these requests about two-thirds were approved and a small fraction wound up in court. These numbers demonstrate how normalized case-by-case eligibility decision-making has become.

The sheer volume of waivers and various legal precedents suggest the strong need for a uniform federal baseline:

a clear national eligibility clock, protections against retroactive rule changes

transparent distinctions between truly professional contracts and other compensated activity,

a published waiver rubric with timelines, appeal rights, and outcome data.

Furthermore, any federal framework should explicitly recognize NIL as part of a legitimate labor market and bar eligibility restrictions whose primary function is to depress athlete compensation rather than to protect education or competitive integrity.

New Transfer Portal Rules to Consider

As if the aforementioned eligibility ambiguity did not provide enough drama for college athletes, 2026 kicked off with the NCAA adopting new transfer portal rules. On January 14, the Division I Cabinet approved changes to the transfer windows in several sports, including men’s and women’s basketball. The new window for the transfer portal will be cut in half to 15 days – like college football – and start the day after the national championship.

Violating the NCAA’s portal terms such as entering the portal on day 20 after a championship could jeopardize a student’s promising career and earning potential, which provides yet another reason why lawyers are an athlete’s best resource to ensure compliance.

Spotting Eligibility Red Flags in 2026

Layer NIL onto all of this, and the confusion turns high risk. Today’s athlete is not only tracking eligibility clocks and transfer windows; they’re also navigating NIL contracts, brand relationships, disclosure obligations, and third-party “deal” structures that can raise compliance questions at exactly the moment their roster status is most fragile. When eligibility is uncertain, NIL planning becomes harder: terms of endorsement deals, deliverables, and even relocation decisions can turn on whether an athlete will be cleared, sidelined, or forced to move again.

This degradation should concern all stakeholders: not simply that competitive balance is shifting, but that our athletes are asked to operate inside a rulebook that is still being written. That is why sports and sports insurance lawyers are increasingly indispensable. Athletes need counsel who can be strategic partners to coordinate eligibility, waiver positioning, litigation risk, and NIL contracting into one coherent plan. They also need exacting help coordinating insurance to manage career ending injuries or sickness and drop in slot protection. This potent combination behind the scenes will enable our athletes to maintain focus on health, education, and performance.