Need a Green Card? Immigration Lawyers Can Help

Idaho has one of the lowest immigration rates in the US, with only 6% of the total population being foreign-born. However, the number of immigrants is rapidly growing especially as Idaho offers good job prospects. As of 2018, immigrants accounted for 29% of workers in farming and the fishing industry.

However, if you want to have the legal right to work in Idaho you should look up the best immigration lawyers in Boise and adjust your situation.

You can apply for a Green Card if you already are in the US or if you have a relative in the US who is a legal resident and is willing to sponsor your petition. This is called family-based immigration and it can be used by the spouse, fiancee, children or siblings of a US citizen or legal resident.

If you come to the US on a fiancee visa, also known as K-visa, you are expected to marry within 90 days. Once you get married, you are entitled to ask for an adjustment of your situation and get a Green Card and become a permanent resident.

Employment-based immigration is another way to obtain permanent lawful residence in the US.

You can come to the US as an investor, but you will have to prove you have a considerable sum of money to start a business and create new jobs. Highly-skilled professionals or people with extraordinary abilities can also get the right to live and work in the US, but the criteria for this type of immigration are very strict.

There is also the possibility of getting a Green Card based on your employment status even if you do not have extraordinary skills. As mentioned above, immigrants are essential to Idaho’s farming and fishing industry. Just talk to an experienced Idaho immigration lawyer and they will guide you through the process of applying for a Green Card.

Also, if you are an international student and you have problems with your visa status, seek legal advice from a good attorney. Make sure you solve whatever problems you have before leaving US territory as you might not be able to return if, for instance, you are expelled from your school and you lose your visa.

Many immigrants come to regret they didn’t get their papers in order when they are detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE). This can be a very traumatizing experience as you’ll probably be sent to a detention facility to await your deportation hiring. Your only chance of getting out of there is to contact an immigration lawyer right away and hope they can arrange a bond hearing for you. You will not be eligible for bond if you are considered a flight risk or if you have a criminal record.

In any case, your lawyer will review your file and work out the best defense strategy for you. Even if you’re threatened with deportation it is not too late to ask for an adjustment of your situation if you meet the conditions to get a Green Card.