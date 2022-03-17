Need to Recover Damages After a Truck Accident in Washington?

When driver fatigue plays a part, your lawyers will want to know why that man was tired.

On November 16, 2021, a Washington woman had a close brush with death when her car folded in half following a collision that involved two semi-trucks. The woman escaped with just a few bruises although her car was totally trapped under the semi that hit her Nissan from the rear. Such miracles are rare. People involved in truck accidents are often left with horrific injuries, if they make it out alive at all. Whether it was you that was injured in such a crash or you’re considering a wrongful death claim, you should seek advice from an experienced Washington truck accident lawyer.

No matter how hard-pressed for money you might be, don’t talk to any insurance adjuster before seeing a lawyer with many years of experience in the field. Insurance guys know you’re desperate for money to pay your medical bills and feed your family. If they make you an offer, don’t accept it under any circumstance. Any good truck accident lawyer in Seattle will tell you that when they make you an offer it’s probably just a fraction of what you truly deserve.

Also, you should never settle early, especially when you’re still recovering from severe injuries. At this point, you don’t know how well you’ll heal or when you will be able to return to work. Once you take the money, you won’t be able to claim more damages for other treatments or rehabilitation programs you might need later on.

Another reason you should not settle early is that truck accidents are very complex and require a careful investigation before you can establish liability. Knowledgeable accident lawyers will conduct their own investigation into the crash. Most truck accidents are caused by distracted or reckless drivers, and in that case they are fully to blame.

However, when driver fatigue plays a part, your lawyers will want to know why that man was tired. If they chose to spend the night in a bar rather than rest, that is their fault. On the other hand, if the guy was working on a tight schedule and his employers urged him to get to the destination faster, the company can be held accountable.

Why is that so important? You have to understand that if your medical bills are somewhere around $100,000, not to mention your lost wages, the driver’s liability insurance might not cover that sort of damage. But, if your truck accident lawyers manage to prove that the company was somewhat responsible for what happened, you can file a claim against their insurance. Under federal law, trucking companies must carry liability insurance of a minimum $750,000, so you have a better chance to recover your damages.

The trucking company can also be held accountable if the crash was caused by a mechanical failure. Around 10% of large truck accidents in the US are caused by mechanical problems and it’s the owners of the truck or the maintenance company they use that should pay for their negligence.