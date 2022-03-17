One Pedestrian Dead After Accident with Milk Truck

According to SmartAsset, a new study has shown that drivers in the Oklahoma area are some of the worst drivers in the United States.

According to Fox 25, an incident occurred November 29, 2021 on Southeast 15th street and I-40 around 5 a.m. Reports stated that a person was crossing the street when they were hit by the milk truck. They were later brought to a hospital but then passed away. The milk truck driver stayed on the scene and called 911.

What to do if you’re involved in a truck accident

Pedestrians who find themselves suffering from a truck accident are recommended to do the following:

Document the scene with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

Make sure you are not severely injured.

Check on the truck driver and share contact information.

Obtain their tag if they attempt to leave the scene.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care and law enforcement assistance.

Contact your health insurance provider

Contact your auto insurance provider

Contact an Oklahoma City Truck Driver Attorney in your area as soon as possible.

Drivers who find themselves suffering from a truck accident are recommended to do the following:

Don’t panic and document vehicle damage for both your vehicle and theirs.

Keep hands on the wheel before and during a collision.

Turn on hazard lights

Leave the vehicle immediately

Initiate emergency brakes

Try to slow the car down and honk the horn before the collision.

If you crash, follow traditional accident protocols.

Contact an Oklahoma City Truck Driver Attorney in your area as soon as possible.

Truck Drivers who find themselves at fault from a truck accident are recommended to do the following:

Seek medical care if needed

Call the police and cooperate with their instructions

Provide any information that may help your case.

Contact witnesses or bystanders, if any.

Stay calm and contact an Oklahoma City Truck Driver Attorney in your area as soon as possible.

Whether you are at fault or suffering from a truck accident, we can help!

