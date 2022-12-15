Negligence in Bus Accidents: What are Your Legal Options?

As the injured party, supposing you have sufficient evidence for a claim against the bus driver or company, you can settle your case legally or outside the court.

Negligence is one of the leading causes of accidents, and bus collisions are no different. In fact, neglect of larger vehicles is often more severe and could leave the victims with injuries that last weeks or months.

As a bus accident victim, you should see your legal options and understand whether you can seek compensation for your injuries. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of legal options you can pursue to ensure the quality of your life is increased after the accident.

What is Negligence?

Essentially, negligence means any irresponsible act or behavior of a driver that led to an accident. Negligence results from a lack of safety protocols or poor decisions behind the wheel. Some negligent actions may include the following:

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Speeding

Making adverse decisions on the road

Careless actions

Not signaling when making a turn

Regardless of the actions, a bus accident can happen, and when it does, it can hold the bus driver or company at fault for hiring them. In that case, you need to consult professional lawyers specializing in bus accidents, as they can advise you on further legal options.

Injuries from a Bus Accident

To send your negligence case to the court, you must have physical injuries, pain and suffering, trauma, or emotional distress. These injuries are usually observable and get included in your doctor’s report.

However, any psychological trauma or distress may require the help of a therapist because they’re not easily observable. Still, different injuries cause other damage, leading to a decrease in the quality of life.

Luckily, you can get help from a local professional attorney. For example, suppose you’re from Fresno, California. In that case, you can contact Fresno Bus Accident Lawyers to ensure you have all the necessary medical reports that prove your injuries were caused due to the bus accident.

Gathering Evidence of Negligent Acts

If you want to pursue a negligence case for your bus accident, you must gather evidence. So if the bus driver didn’t follow safety protocols and measures by taking safety belts away or cleaning the floor and you slipped, this could support your case.

Luckily, your California Bus Accident Lawyers can help gather evidence of negligence to the point where you may need to prove a lack of training, defective equipment, or failure to implement safety.

At the same time, you could strengthen your case by reporting the negligence to your city’s bus system. For Fresno, you can complain to Fresno Area Express to prevent such behavior.

Pursuing a Settlement

As the injured party, supposing you have sufficient evidence for a claim against the bus driver or company, you can settle your case legally or outside the court. Many bus drivers have coverage through an insurance company that hired them, which may extend the legal process, leading to a litigation battle.

Suppose you want to settle the case without litigation. In that case, you can seek help from Fresno Accident Lawyers, who will negotiate to ensure you receive fair compensation for your injuries.