4 Most Common Types of Bus Accidents

Buses are the most frequent type of transportation mode for many people and students daily in the U.S., so it makes sense that they’re considered to be safe. However, vehicle accidents are common, and bus collisions are no exception.

Unfortunately, these buses often don’t have seat belts, which causes a dangerous situation, especially for children and students. Although most accidents cause minor injuries, others can be severe or deadly. So, if you’re interested to know more about the types of bus accidents, this article is for you.

Passenger Van Accidents

Since there are many passengers in the van, the weight of the bus can increase, leading to a potential rollover.

Additionally, even insurance companies have issued a warning against these vans because their chances of rolling over are high. They also advised bus drivers to be extra careful when driving these vans.

Despite these warnings, the industry is still manufacturing these vans.

At the same time, you could also make a complaint to Sacramento’s bus system – the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT), to urge other drivers of these vans to take precautions in the future and prevent further accidents.

School Bus Accidents

Undoubtedly, many parents rely on yellow buses to transport their children to and from school. Sadly, many children get injured yearly in school bus accidents. Although most of them incur minor injuries, others can be life-changing or deadly.

If your child has been injured in a school bus accident, you can file a claim against the liable party and receive compensation, regardless if the injuries were minor or severe.

Shuttle Bus Accidents

While these buses may sound unfamiliar, shuttle buses are used for transporting many passengers from hotels, airports, or other establishments. Usually, shuttle buses are convenient, but they do have some risks.

Initially, their awkward size and shape make it more likely for them to be involved in a bus accident because the frequent stopping leads to blind spots, which may be a cause for collisions.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a shuttle bus accident, you can file a claim against the responsible party for your injuries and protect your rights. After all, you don't have to spend your money on injuries that someone else caused.

MARTA Bus Accidents

Public buses are becoming increasingly more popular each year because they’re a cheaper and more efficient alternative to riding a taxi or walking. But if you’ve ever been on a public bus, you know their lack of safety features makes them dangerous, especially in dangerous road or weather conditions.

To add to that, MARTA is controlled by the government, and this makes your legal options challenging to settle.