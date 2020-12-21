Nestle Recalls Lean Cuisine Frozen Dinners that May Contain Plastic Pieces

Nestle recently announced a recall for certain Lean Cuisine frozen dinners.

If you are a fan of Lean Cuisine frozen dinners, this latest recall is for you. Earlier this week, Nestle issued a nationwide recall for certain containers of Lean Cuisine baked chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy that have a ‘Best Before’ dates in October 2021. According to the notice issued by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an estimated 92,000 pounds of frozen meals are affected by the recall.

The decision to recall the products came after consumers filed complaints about finding “pieces of hard plastic in the product.” The notice states:

“The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.”

Fortunately, the company has not received reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions or injuries from consuming the product. For now, consumers who have the recalled meals should either throw them away or return them for a refund. The recalled products include the following:

· 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Nestle Prepared Foods at 800-993-8625.

