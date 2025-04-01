New Prostate Surgery Method Gives Men Hope

New surgery technique helps prostate cancer patients preserve erectile function.

A new surgery method is offering hope to men undergoing prostate cancer surgery by helping them maintain erectile function after the procedure. Traditional methods of removing the prostate often result in long-term side effects, including the loss of erectile function and urinary control. Many men struggle with these complications, which can impact quality of life even after successful cancer treatment. Researchers have been exploring ways to reduce these risks, and a new approach called NeuroSAFE may be the breakthrough patients need.

The technique involves preserving the nerves responsible for erections while still ensuring that all cancerous tissue is removed. During surgery, the prostate is removed as usual, but instead of waiting for post-surgical analysis to determine if any cancer was left behind, surgeons can examine tissue samples in real time. If cancer cells are found near the edges, additional tissue can be removed immediately. This process increases the chances of keeping the critical nerves intact while also eliminating the cancer completely.

The study, conducted across multiple hospitals, followed hundreds of men who underwent surgery for prostate cancer. Half of them received the new procedure, while the other half had the standard surgery. The results were promising. A year after surgery, nearly 40% of the men who had the NeuroSAFE technique reported little to no erectile dysfunction. In contrast, only 23% of those who had the standard procedure experienced the same outcome. Those who had the new procedure also recovered bladder control more quickly, though overall continence rates were similar between the two groups after a year.

This method has been in use for over a decade in some hospitals but has not been widely adopted outside of Germany, where it was developed. With the results from this study, more medical centers may consider offering it as an option for patients undergoing prostate removal. The additional step of analyzing the prostate during surgery does require extra expertise, but it is not considered an expensive procedure.

For men who are younger or otherwise in good health, preserving erectile function after prostate surgery can make a significant difference in long-term well-being. Many patients delay or avoid surgery due to concerns about life-changing side effects, so having an option that reduces these risks could encourage more men to seek treatment earlier when their cancer is easier to manage.

While the study did not focus on long-term cancer outcomes, previous research suggests that the surgery method does not increase the risk of cancer recurrence. Future studies will be needed to confirm this, but doctors who have used the technique for years report that it allows for effective cancer treatment without compromising patient safety.

For those considering prostate surgery, discussing this option with a doctor may be worthwhile. The potential to maintain function and quality of life after treatment is an important consideration, and as more medical centers adopt this technique, it may become a standard part of prostate cancer surgery in the future.

Sources:

New technique doubles erectile function preservation in prostate surgery

Effect of NeuroSAFE-guided RARP versus standard RARP on erectile function and urinary continence in patients with localised prostate cancer (NeuroSAFE PROOF): a multicentre, patient-blinded, randomised, controlled phase 3 trial