New String of Semi-Truck Accidents in Michigan Raise Safety Concerns

Michigan can’t seem to get its semi-truck problem under control. In the past week or so, there has been a string of new accidents involving semi-trucks in the Great Lake State, and some of these incidents have proven fatal. In an ideal world, the state would get these accidents under control, and families would not need to bury their loved ones because of unaddressed safety issues on our roads. But this is not an ideal world, and semi-trucks continue to wreak havoc on our roads.

If you have been injured in a Michigan semi-truck accident, you need to get in touch with a qualified truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you pursue a positive legal outcome in the most efficient way imaginable. If you win your lawsuit, you can recover a considerable settlement. This settlement can help you pay for missed wages, medical expenses, funeral costs for your loved ones, and much more.

Postal Worker Loses Life in Semi-Truck Crash

On October 14th, it was reported that a postal worker had succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a semi-truck in Wexford County. She was driving her postal vehicle on the road’s shoulder when she made a left-hand turn on the M-115. She was then struck by a semi-truck. Although this postal worker was provided with life-saving treatment at the scene of the crash, she eventually passed away approximately two weeks after the incident.

One Motorist Reported Deceased After Semi-Truck Crash in Shiawassee County

Also on October 14th, it was reported that a motorist had lost his life after colliding with a parked semi-truck on the road shoulder. This incident occured on I-69 the previous day. Authorities stated that the semi-truck was parked on the shoulder legally. The motorist was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene of the accident, and police were not able to determine why this individual was driving on the road shoulder in the first place.

Semi-Truck Rolls Near Detroit-Southfield Border

On October 11th, it was reported that a semi-truck had rolled over near Detroit. The incident completely blocked off the road ahead, and the area had to be blocked off by the authorities for many hours. Although no information was initially released about the crash, it seems clear that no one was seriously injured. However, this is another example of how dangerous and accident-prone semi-trucks can be.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Grand Rapids area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than Neumann Law Group. Over the years, we have helped numerous injured victims recover considerable settlements, including those who have been injured in truck accidents. With our help, you can hold negligent trucks and operators accountable, while also recovering the funds you need to heal and move on with your life. Book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.