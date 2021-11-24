How Can Covid Mandates Affect My Child Custody Case in Mississippi?

At least one doctor has lost custody of their child because they work in the ER.

Covid-19 has become a divisive topic not just across the nation, but also within our families. Divorced parents may disagree on things like mask use and vaccinations for themselves and their children. States like Mississippi and Florida have pushed back against vaccine mandates and other forms of government intervention. But how might Mississippi’s political stance affect your child custody case?

Governor Reeves Has Taken a Stance Against Mandates

Governor Reeves has voice opposition to Covid-19 mandates, joining many other governors such as Governor DeSantis of Florida. He has called vaccination mandates an “attack on hardworking Americans,” and he also called the CDC mask guidelines “foolish.” This means that Mississippi is one of those states that is less likely to go along with the government’s ideas when it comes to Covid-19.

Judges Will Not Necessarily Agree with Reeves

With that said, judges will not necessarily share the governor’s opinion when dealing with matters related to Covid-19. They have the legal authority to make their own decisions, and these decisions can be vastly different from those of the elected governor. Essentially, you never really know what a judge is going to do when they oversee a case related to child custody.

What We’ve Seen So Far

Across the United States, we have seen a number of different possible outcomes for parents who are attempting to modify child custody agreements in family courts. Some judges have ordered that “anti-mask” parents must have supervised visits in order to ensure they are wearing their masks properly while in the presence of their children. Some have been told that they will not be able to see their children until they get vaccinated. At least one doctor has lost custody of their child because they work in the ER.

There is really no standardized set of rules when dealing with these situations. Because this situation is so new, judges have to make up their own minds about these decisions without consulting prior cases. This has led to a considerable degree of uncertainty among parents who have differing opinions about mask and vaccine mandates.

