Nick Carr Joins Shumaker Law Firm, Strengthening Patent and Intellectual Property Capabilities in Technology Sector

His passion for computer technology fuels his practice, and he is known for sharing that enthusiasm with clients and colleagues alike.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nick Carr, a seasoned patent attorney with over a decade of experience, has joined the national law firm Shumaker as a partner in the firm’s Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line. With a degree in computer science and technical experience spanning cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and financial services, Nick is set to enhance Shumaker’s intellectual property (IP) and patent practice, positioning the firm to better serve clients in the tech sector.

“As innovation continues to drive business success, the need for comprehensive patent protection has never been more critical,” said Patrick Horne, Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology National Service Line Leader. “Nick’s proven ability to transform innovation into strategic business assets aligns perfectly with Shumaker’s commitment to providing top-tier legal services and will be invaluable as we continue to grow our IP practice.”

Nick brings a unique blend of technical mastery and legal acumen to the Shumaker team, having successfully secured hundreds of high-value patents for clients in the U.S. and internationally. His strategic approach to patent prosecution—leveraging advanced analytics and fostering strong relationships with patent examiners—streamlines the patent process, saving clients both time and money. With extensive experience managing global patent portfolios, he also brings experience in navigating complex foreign jurisdictions, enabling clients to protect their IP on a global scale.

“I’m excited to join Shumaker and work alongside a talented team of professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional results for their clients,” said Nick. “As businesses increasingly rely on disruptive technologies, my goal is to help them protect their innovations and secure the competitive advantage that comes with robust IP strategies.”

Nick’s practice extends beyond patent prosecution to advising clients on key IP issues, including infringement and validity analyses, landscape searches, and freedom-to-operate investigations. His passion for computer technology fuels his practice, and he is known for sharing that enthusiasm with clients and colleagues alike.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Nick remains deeply involved in his local bar associations, serving in leadership roles on several boards and committees.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.