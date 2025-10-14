Nickolas F. Lowe Named to Leadership Northwest Florida

Leadership Northwest Florida is designed to emphasize regional collaboration through community, content, and connection.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Shumaker Advisors Vice President Nickolas “Nick” F. Lowe has been selected to join Leadership Northwest Florida Class IV, a prestigious regional leadership program dedicated to fostering collaboration, growth, and innovation across the state’s Panhandle.

As Vice President of Shumaker Advisors, Nick drives impactful public policy and business development initiatives, providing strategic guidance to clients, building robust public-private partnerships, and navigating the complexities of legislative advocacy. Drawing on his expertise in program development and project management, Nick has established a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that help clients achieve their goals.

Nick’s professional experience spans both statewide and national levels. He has held leadership roles with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and contributed to national-level initiatives at Mercury Public Affairs, consistently cultivating meaningful relationships that create opportunities for revenue growth and long-term success.

“I am honored to join Leadership Northwest Florida Class IV,” said Nick. “This program represents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with other leaders across the region to strengthen our communities and advance solutions that drive economic vitality and innovation.”

Leadership Northwest Florida is designed to emphasize regional collaboration through community, content, and connection. Over the course of seven months, Class IV participants gain a holistic understanding of the conditions, challenges, and opportunities shared across the region. The curriculum focuses on critical areas including Business Vitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Infrastructure, Talent, and Quality of Place. Participants also connect with leaders from diverse backgrounds to shape the future of Northwest Florida together.

“Nick’s selection to Leadership Northwest Florida is a reflection of his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Ron Christaldi, President & CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make through this program.”

