Nine Women File New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby

Each of the nine women claims that Cosby incapacitated and sexually assaulted them in Nevada.

Another nine women have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby.

According to NBC News, the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Nevada, broadly accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame, and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault each of the plaintiffs.

The women named in the lawsuit include Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie.

Cosby, notes NBC News, has been publicly—and repeatedly—accused of sexual abuse.

To date, more than 60 women have said that the former actor and comedian, once known as “America’s Dad,” spent years preying on vulnerable women, sometimes drugging them unconscious before raping them.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, has since said the allegations are financially motivated.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts […] against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside the courtroom,” Wyatt said in a statement.

Cosby, now 85 years old, has repeatedly denied any and all allegations of sexual abuse.

The latest round of lawsuits, adds NBC News, was filed after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed S.B. 129, legislation that eliminated the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims involving adults.

Before enacting S.B. 129, Nevada enforced the same two-year statute of limitations applicable to most other personal injury claims.

NBC News reports that Lublin, a Nevada-based plaintiff who advocated for the passage of S.B. 129, had publicly accused Cosby of drugging her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1989.

Lublin claims that Cosby had invited her to his room to assess her acting improvisation.

The actor purportedly gave Lublin two drinks to “help her relax,” but that the drinks quickly made her disoriented.

Once the drugs began taking effect, Cosby allegedly embraced her, then grabbed her wrists and held them between his legs.

Cosby then purportedly began masturbating, eventually “dragging” Lublin into the bedroom and sexually assaulting her.

Baker-Kinney, similarly, says that she was invited to a party at Cosby’s home in Reno—but when she arrived, Cosby was the only person there.

Cosby allegedly offered Baker-Kinney what she believed were barbiturates, and quickly lost consciousness.

When Baker-Kinney briefly awoke, she found that Cosby had undone her pants and was touching her underneath her blouse.

Baker-Kinney eventually testified against Cosby in a 2018 criminal case, in which the actor and comedian pleaded guilty to three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby spent about three years in state prison before his conviction was overturned on a technicality.

The nine women are seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

