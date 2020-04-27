Ocean Spray Juice Drinks Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

Ocean Spray is recalling certain juice drinks that might contain sulfites, a known allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling certain 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice over concerns the drinks may contain undeclared sulfites. The juice was sold by Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. and was distributed to supermarkets and online retailers. However, the products were “produced by a contract manufacturer that had added the undeclared sulfites.” For those who don’t know, “sulfites are a common preservative used in many food products.”

Details of the affected products are as follows:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: Feb. 21, 2020 through April 16, 2020

According to the FDA, consumers who suffer from “allergy-related sensitivities to sulfates” should avoid the products because they put these consumers at an increased risk of experiencing an allergic reaction. The agency decided to issue the recall after the “contract manufacturer reported their error following consumer complaints about an ‘off’ odor in the product,” according to the notice. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported.

Sources:

RECALL NOTICE: OCEAN SPRAY CRANBERRIES, INC

Ocean Spray recalls canned drink for undeclared allergen