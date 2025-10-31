Octus Launches Deal Lens and CovenantAI, Delivering Complete Covenant Intelligence from Data Analysis and Deep Research to Workflow

Lawyer-trained AI system revolutionizes how deal documents can be negotiated, reviewed, analyzed and redlined.

New York, NY – Octus, the essential credit intelligence, data, and workflow provider for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms, announced the launch of Deal Lens and CovenantAI. The new offerings unite Octus’ market-leading covenants analysis with AI-powered document workflow and querying capabilities, delivering end-to-end covenant intelligence from data extraction to decision-making.

“In today’s complex credit markets, speed and precision are non-negotiable for mitigating risk and securing competitive deal terms,” said Kent Collier, Founder and CEO of Octus. “Deal Lens and CovenantAI represent the next generation of credit intelligence, embedding lawyer-trained AI directly into negotiation, deal review and workflow. We are empowering our clients, from law firms to investment managers, to move beyond simply locating data to achieving actionable, end-to-end covenant mastery.”

Deal Lens: Granular Covenant Insights, Trustworthy Data

Deal Lens provides granular deal term insights from a single, intelligent interface. Subscribers can access all of their deal documents with categorized views and benchmark them against a global library of deals, with 170+ data fields per instrument.

“Deal Lens and CovenantAI mark the beginning of a new era in covenant intelligence,” said Shweta Rao, Global Head of Covenants, Deal Lens and CovenantAI at Octus. “They unite advanced AI with decades of leveraged finance legal expertise to transform how credit professionals benchmark and negotiate deal terms, and uncover hidden risks and opportunities within complex debt documents. Together, they empower the market to act decisively and insightfully across every stage of the credit lifecycle.”

Deal Lens empowers users to:

Simplify market comparisons to gain a competitive advantage across an entire portfolio . Credit professionals can submit their credit documents and let Deal Lens extract and organize key data points. This extracted data, combined with the largest global library of deal terms across private credit deals and syndicated loans provides users with the ability to identify both market standard and outlier terms with more confidence than ever before.

. Credit professionals can submit their credit documents and let Deal Lens extract and organize key data points. This extracted data, combined with the largest global library of deal terms across private credit deals and syndicated loans provides users with the ability to identify both market standard and outlier terms with more confidence than ever before. Effortlessly track terms across new and existing deals across an entire portfolio. Track all documents and deal terms within a portfolio for better risk management and oversight. Evaluate the terms of new deals against other deals within the portfolio for informed decision-making.

Track all documents and deal terms within a portfolio for better risk management and oversight. Evaluate the terms of new deals against other deals within the portfolio for informed decision-making. Streamline the data-to-decision timeline with unmatched accuracy and speed. Designed by seasoned lawyers and data engineers, Deal Lens marries precise, expert legal analysis with the efficiency of advanced AI. Source-referenced with user-specific documents ensure data trust, while the advanced AI, augmented by Octus’ legal analysts, provides access to debt document data faster than ever before.

CovenantAI: Lawyer-Trained AI for Structural and Market Trend Analysis

“We’re utilizing generative AI agents and proprietary technologies to unlock the hidden insights within private credit data, and elevate legal and investment advisors’ capabilities to better serve the clients,” says Sree Mallikarjun, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Octus. “CovenantAI is an addition to our flagship CreditAI system that is tightly integrated into the Octus ecosystem, giving subscribers a powerful way to do deep research, analyze and apply covenant terms and conditions across portfolios using the Octus lawyer-trained multi-agentic AI system.”

Harnessing the combined power of Octus’ generative AI technology, its proprietary legal analysis and a vast global repository of debt documents, CovenantAI empowers subscribers to:

Assess the market by effortlessly retrieving precedent information or comparing clauses across deals.

Streamline document review and extract key data points to proactively manage risk.

Understand the meaning and history of complex credit document provisions, and their real-world applications.

Spot liability management vulnerabilities early, uncovering whether or not uptiering, drop-downs or other liability management maneuvers are possible.

To learn more about Deal Lens and CovenantAI, schedule a demo.

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus, formerly Reorg, is the essential credit intelligence, data and workflow provider for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data, and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how we deliver rigorously verified intelligence at speed and create a complete picture for professionals across the entire credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.