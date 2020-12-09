On-demand Packers & Movers App Development: Key Features and WorkFlow To Consider

The market for on-demand moving apps like Uber is prospering mainly due to an increase in adulation for Uber-like movers apps by the younger generation.

In recent years, the need for on-demand packers and movers apps has increased significantly. The reason is, moving out has become a difficult task and stressful. Such moves to a new place paved the way to build an Uber-like app for moving.

There are two kinds of users involved in moving. The first one is individuals wanting relocation services and the second type for their business operations requiring transportation services.

Whether it is moving to a new apartment or a new office, change is always tricky and challenging. The packing and moving services have made this process a little simpler, but finding a perfect and safe mover or packer service is challenging. That’s where Uber-like apps for moving services come into the picture.

Why Uber-Like Apps for Moving Service

There are Uber-like apps for everything, say for food delivery, cab booking, etc. Because of its popularity and safety provided for almost all possible services, it inspired many to follow their success and build an on-demand moving app like Uber. Let’s focus on an Uber-like app for moving service.

We are listing out a few of the significant services offered by Uber for the movers’ app.

Moving Services

Generally, these moving services are requested by individual users who require assistance for shifting to a new location.

Booking is made simple for users who have signed in through the app once the login credentials are entered. They need to enter their location, pin code correctly, check for the various services offered, and choose a moving professional based on reviews and ratings.

The app offers end-to-end service for the users. They provide pick up and drop off services. They provide packaging services as well.

Only the qualified professionals who have prior experience handling customer requests will be doing the moving service, ensuring safety for handling the goods.

The main advantage of using an Uber-like app for moving service is, users are updated at every single stage through push notifications and traceable with GPS.

Relocation

The relocation service is not a simple task, especially for relocating offices, and it requires a lot of planning. The things need to be handled carefully to make sure that they do not incur any damage. Therefore here, the app provides efficient packaging for furniture and sensitive items to prevent from getting damaged.

Virtual Tour

The app lets users view the entire area in 3D space and decide where to place everything. With advanced technology like VR and AR, it will become possible to get a complete view of the new office with furniture, computers, and everything arranged accordingly.

Traceable

Handling goods in a large quantity requires a comprehensive dashboard to manage goods and shipments. The on-demand packers and movers app like Uber provides a unique ID for each order, and the ongoing charges are displayed so that users can choose the ranking and view its status.

Users can track their order and get a real-time notification about the arrival of items having no more concerns about getting lost. Real-time tracking makes it easier for users and ensures the safety of their belongings.

Secure Payments

The app integrates as many payment methods as possible by allowing users to pay in cash or by credit card. One of the best things is providing a seamless payment experience to pay for services quickly.

You might still be asking yourself, how an on-demand app like Uber handles bulk orders with sensitive packages?

Ways by which bulk orders can be managed through an uber moving service app are listed below.

Optimum Route

The app helps to consider factors like traffic status, weather conditions give the quickest route or navigation for the driver, and offers the optimum way for fast delivery. It ensures timely service, thereby increasing the revenue, helps in gaining trust for the customers.

Managing Stock

The customer’s goods are handled safely, and by scanning the QR code of the orders, users can get detailed information that includes the entire history of the order, the contents, and so on.

Reviews & Ratings

Do you know, most of the users always check ratings and reviews before choosing a service?

This moving app like Uber reduces the pain of asking others individually. Reviews and ratings are another essential part of this app, where it tells users who are the best movers and helps them view their past performances.

This feature will help users share their experiences. And you’ll be able to communicate with movers and make your work easy by analyzing their feedback.

Proper Scheduling

This feature is user-friendly and helps them to plan the orders efficiently. They will also get a reminder right before the order time to initiate the booking.

It facilitates users to plan multiple orders efficiently through a moving app like Uber. They can create a plan with deadlines and enable them to make a checklist to make sure the orders are processed as per schedule.

How Does Uber for Moving App Work?

It is not as complicated as you think. The complete process is simple and easy to use.

The customer requests for services through an app. The nearby driver receives the request.

If taken, the driver comes to your place to help shift your things. When the driver denies the ride, another driver gets it.

The user can track the driver and his whereabouts and knows how much time the ride could take to reach the destination.

Before taking the ride, the user can check the price. There are two ways to pay – either in cash or by various payment options.

As soon as the ride is over, the user can rate and give their feedback in an app that helps other users to get the best service.

Conclusion

The market for on-demand moving apps like Uber is prospering mainly due to an increase in adulation for Uber-like movers apps by the younger generation. It helps more contract workers earn regular income by becoming a part of the app for packers and movers. The Uber for movers app development incorporated advanced features to provide a first-class experience for their users and enhance its usefulness.