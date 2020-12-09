Telemedicine Apps: Reshaping and Transforming Modern Healthcare

In spite of various challenges and restrictions, health-related entities and providers are already moving into telemedicine to correct medical problems and promote patient access to premium care.

Technology has more influence on the whole world than your knowledge. Almost every industry is supported by technology, and the healthcare industry is not a special case. The medical industry has experienced great growth over the decades due to the feasibility and convenience provided by the development of today’s technologies.

In spite of that, the healthcare industry still has various hurdles before, to win, especially when it is about offering access to the best services for both medical providers and patients. And telemedicine apps are the most prominent solution for the healthcare industry.

Telemedicine Market – According to the report from 2016 to 2021 by Research and Markets, the global medicine market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period. It will reach $ 48.785 billion by 2021.

How has telemedicine app is transforming the healthcare industry?

Telemedicine is reshaping the medical industry with its many benefits, especially for better medical care for some patients with mental health issues.

Here are some points that explain how telemedicine is changing to improve the healthcare industry:

1. Better access to medical care:

Telemedicine provides equal access to healthcare to all patients. Patients with rare and serious issues can receive top care regardless of their geographic area. As online communication can speed up, emergency cases can be handled without delay.

It is risky for people who have immune problems or other difficult conditions to be affected by a bacterial infection, perhaps afraid of going to hospitals often. Online doctor visits can be a safe option for both medical service providers and patients.

The availability of better medical care means better health care outcomes in the long run. This means fewer burdens for service providers, enabling them to function better.

2. Provides mental health counseling to children:

Horrific incidents can affect children dramatically, especially when they are already suffering from mental health issues such as hyperactivity, anxiety, or depression. Teleconferencing counseling sessions help children perform better in school, and telemedicine programs treat children with severe mental health disorders.

3. Better doctor-patient relationship:

More regularity in follow-up visits and patients’ performance to obtain preventive care can positively affect care quality. Partial or fully automated remote patient investigations reduce response time in emergencies.

Better results come with better care, which, in turn, helps build confidence for medical providers. Satisfied patients will be more in touch with their doctors, capable of more health care due to increased data flow. The overall satisfaction of patients can also benefit doctors’ mental health, avoiding job dissatisfaction or jealousy.

4. Helps Patients Manage Chronic Issues:

Using telemedicine, the patient’s self-handling concept can be applied to various digestive issues and other long-term acute issues such as hypertension.

Three-minute regular connectivity with a specialist will encourage patients to take BP medication, remember their appointments, and remind prescriptions – all of this reduces the number of ERs, and the patient should have fewer seizures.

In addition, patients can go on with the symptoms to doctors on the mail, participate in procedural educational programs, and perform several self-tests linked with this specific disease.

In short, mobile health technology increasingly simplifies disease management by putting devices and care management applications in patients’ hands.

5. Maintain Patients’ Privacy:

Various patients do not feel good about the occurrence of other patients in the hospital. Diseased people will not feel comfortable to discuss it publicly. That is the reason that sometimes, patients feel ashamed to go to the clinic. However, telemedicine addresses this issue and manages the privacy of patients.

Those who do not feel comfortable to share their illnesses issues but still look for a doctor’s consultation may do so in their own homes or somewhere remotely. Instead of receiving hospital documents, laboratory tests, and results can be sent directly from the doctor to the patient. So, telemedicine also addresses the security of medical information.

Since not going to the hospital saves time, patients do not have to worry about going suddenly or meeting another person. They do not want to disclose their problem.

Summing up:

Despite telemedicine challenges due to frequent privacy protection regulations, health-related laws, and inadequacy of indemnity rules and regulations, it is still a rapidly growing and positive healthcare.

In spite of various challenges and restrictions, health-related entities and providers are already moving into telemedicine to correct medical problems and promote patient access to premium care. When telemedicine is about to reduce costs, many organizations opt for outsourcing services and less pressure on their in-house practices and employees through doctor on demand application services.

Therefore, from the above list of benefits, it can be easily decided how telemedicine has entirely transformed the modern medical industry and why healthcare agencies are slowly increasing their practice of telemedicine services.