Kia Issues Recall for 295K Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Earlier this week, Kia announced a recall for 295,000 vehicles that are at risk for engine compartment fires.

Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Kia Motors America issued a recall for nearly 295,000 vehicles over concerns they have a problem “that could lead to engine-compartment fires.” According to the notice, owners of the recalled vehicles should keep an eye out for several things, like “engine noise, illumination of check-engine light [or] low-oil light, fuel smell, burning smell, oil leaking, smoke.”

At the moment, Kia Motors America and the NHTSA have yet to identify a manufacturing or design defect causing the compartment fires. The recall was issued as a “preventative measure to mitigate any unreasonable fire risk.” The vehicles included in the recall are the 2011–2013 Optima Hybrid, 2012 Sportage, 2012–2013 Sorento, and 2012–2013 Forte and Forte Koup with the 2.4-liter Theta II engine; and the 2014–2015 Forte, Forte Koup, and Soul with the 2.0-liter Nu engine, according to the notice.

For now, Kia plans to notify owners starting January 27, 2021. Dealerships will also begin inspecting the “engine compartments of affected vehicles, make repairs, and potentially replace engines.” On top of that, Kia will “carry out a software update to add a Knock Sensor Detection System as soon as possible, and the NHTSA report states that Kia will provide 15-year/150,000-mile warranty coverage for engine repairs needed due to connecting-rod bearing damage,” the notice states. Owners will also be reimbursed for any repair expenses they may have incurred.

If you have a Kia, you can check to see if it’s included in the recall by checking the NHTSA recalls website or Kia’s owner website.

