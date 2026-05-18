Online Legal India Appoints Ex-Indian Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly as Brand Ambassador

This collaboration is set to encourage wider adoption of digital processes, making business operations simpler, more transparent, and accessible for businesses at every stage.

We are pleased to announce that Ex Indian cricket team captain and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mr Sourav Ganguly has joined Online Legal India as our Brand Ambassador. Widely admired for the decisive leadership, bold reforms and lasting impact he brought to Indian cricket, he continues to be associated with vision, credibility and transformation.

About Mr. Sourav Ganguly –

Sourav Ganguly holds a special place in Indian cricket history. His tenure as captain remains one of the most talked-about and closely followed in modern times. He was the driving force behind transforming the Indian cricket team into a formidable, world-class side. Later, as President of the BCCI, he is widely credited with strengthening the cricketing ecosystem especially for women, backing important structural changes, and contributing to the game’s continued growth and professionalization in India. More than just a leader, he nurtured and shaped future legends, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire. His name stands for trust, passion, courage, reliability, success and values that define not just his career, but his enduring impact on the game.

At Online Legal India, the platform comprises of a dedicated team working together to support businesses and corporate entities in addressing their day-to-day compliance related requirements.

As a comprehensive, first all-in-one AI-Enabled Legal-Tech Compliance and HR Platform, our core offerings include:

Business registration services support for startups and corporates

Licenses and regulatory Assistance

GST and tax compliance assistance services

Ongoing regulatory compliance management assistance

ODR-enabled legal-tech support

Compliance and regulatory audit facilitation services

facilitation services HR and Payroll compliance support

In an era of rapid AI adoption and digital transformation, Online Legal India, is addressing real-world business challenges through a scalable, technology-first platform that streamlines compliance and brings businesses and corporates together within a single, efficient ecosystem. As a Brand Ambassador, he adds a strong layer of trust, reliability, and visibility to digital business support, helping extend the reach of online solutions across India. This collaboration is set to encourage wider adoption of digital processes, making business operations simpler, more transparent, and accessible for businesses at every stage.

Mr. Rajesh Kewat, Founder and CEO of Online Legal India has stated, “As Mr. Sourav Ganguly has often inspired millions through his remarkable cricketing journey, I have been a big fan and have long admired his resilience, leadership, and ability to redefine possibilities. His journey is not just noteworthy, it stands as a testament to determination, vision, and the courage to lead from the front. This new milestone between Mr. Sourav Ganguly and our company reflects a shared commitment and a vision rooted in empowering businesses and corporate entities by making compliance solutions simple, reliable, and driven by technology. We look forward to a meaningful and impactful journey ahead.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sourav Ganguly said, “I am delighted to associate with Online Legal India as its Brand Ambassador. Their commitment to simplifying compliance and supporting businesses through technology is truly commendable, and I look forward to being part of a journey that creates meaningful value for businesses across India.”

About Online Legal India

Online Legal India is an AI-enabled legal-tech and compliance platform that provides end-to-end business support solutions for startups, SMEs, and corporates across India. The platform simplifies complex regulatory processes through a unified, technology-driven ecosystem, offering services such as business registration, GST and tax compliance, licensing and regulatory assistance, ongoing compliance management, legal-tech support, and HR and payroll solutions. With a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and reliability, Online Legal India is committed to empowering businesses to operate seamlessly in an evolving regulatory landscape.