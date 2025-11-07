Opioid Funds Fuel Law Enforcement Spending Debate

Communities debate law enforcement spending from opioid settlement recovery funds.

Across the United States, money meant to repair the damage from the opioid crisis is being spent in ways that many never expected. From new Tasers to police drones and even tinted patrol car windows, millions of dollars from opioid settlements have gone to law enforcement agencies instead of addiction treatment programs. This trend has sparked a spending debate over whether the funds are being used to truly address the causes of addiction or simply to strengthen policing.

The opioid settlements, totaling more than $50 billion over two decades, were designed to help communities recover from decades of corporate misconduct that fueled addiction and overdose deaths. Companies accused of marketing addictive painkillers have agreed to pay out large sums to states and local governments. While some of this money has gone toward treatment and prevention, an investigation by KFF Health News and researchers at Johns Hopkins found that more than $61 million was used for law enforcement in 2024 alone.

In Hardy County, West Virginia, officials spent tens of thousands of dollars on new police equipment, including body cameras and Tasers. Local residents like Bre Dolan, who has been in recovery for 14 years, question how these purchases will help families dealing with addiction. Dolan grew up watching her father struggle with substance use and mental illness. Police were often the first to arrive when things went wrong, but she believes that what her community truly needs is more access to therapy and recovery programs, not more weapons or vehicles.

Similar spending patterns have appeared in towns and cities across the country. In Indiana, settlement dollars paid for rifle suppressors and upgraded Tasers. In Arizona, funds went toward drones used for both enforcement and community outreach. Los Angeles County used $1 million to help cover firefighter salaries, while a township in New Jersey used nearly $80,000 to offset police wages. Though technically allowed, experts argue that these expenditures do not meet the spirit of the settlements.

Addiction specialists like Dr. Stephen Loyd say these choices are a betrayal of what the funds were meant to accomplish. Loyd, who once struggled with opioid addiction himself, believes that every dollar should go toward treatment, prevention, or recovery support. “People died for this money,” he said, emphasizing that using it for general expenses or equipment misses the point entirely.

The debate often comes down to local control. Some officials say their small towns lack the infrastructure to run treatment programs and view police departments as the only available resource. Others defend the purchases as practical, arguing that law enforcement must respond to overdoses and maintain safety. In West Virginia, one county commissioner admitted that his spending decisions were shaped by voter preferences.

Research suggests that increasing arrests for drug offenses does not reduce overdoses and can make the situation worse by scaring people away from calling for help. On the other hand, equipping officers with overdose reversal drugs like Narcan has been shown to save lives. Some states, including Texas, have prioritized such approaches, using settlement funds to supply first responders with life-saving medication and training.

Public health experts warn that using the money for unrelated expenses sets a dangerous precedent. During the 1990s tobacco settlements, much of the money was absorbed into state budgets instead of being used for smoking prevention. Many fear history is repeating itself with opioids. Advocates argue that every dollar should be spent on programs that directly reduce addiction, such as housing for people in recovery, family counseling, and mental health support.

States like Colorado and Maine are trying to ensure accountability by publishing reports and restricting inappropriate spending. Other states are following suit, creating transparency systems to track every dollar. These measures may help prevent misuse and ensure that the money goes where it is needed most.

For people like Dolan and many others who lost loved ones to addiction, the stakes are deeply personal. They see the settlement funds not just as financial restitution but as a chance to rebuild what was lost. To them, each dollar represents a life that could be saved or a family that could heal.

