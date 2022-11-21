Opus 2 Expands Operations in North America with New Office in Pittsburgh

The new Pittsburgh office will enable the company to expand its client services and technical teams more rapidly while maintaining its excellence in client service.

Opus 2, the leader in cloud-based solutions for the legal sector, has announced the opening of a new office in Pittsburgh. The office will provide an East Coast operations centre to complement the company’s San Francisco office and global 24×7 support services.

Opus 2 Case Management is now used by over 80% of the Am Law 100 as well as many leading regional firms and litigation boutiques. The company recently announced the launch of its new Opus 2 Investigations solution. Growth is accelerating in North America as more lawyers are adopting Opus 2 and its pipeline of new solutions beyond litigation that enable firms to build their connected digital practice across more practice groups.

The new Pittsburgh office will enable the company to expand its client services and technical teams more rapidly while maintaining its excellence in client service. Announced as a top 10 City Living in the Future (CNN Tech), innovative tech companies, fast growing start-ups and research driven companies are investing in Pittsburgh, which also hosts tier 1 research universities Carnegie Melon and University of Pittsburgh.

Commenting on the new office opening, Martin Coen, CEO at Opus 2 said:

“We are excited about our new Pittsburgh office. Opus 2’s success is built on our people and building highly skilled teams committed to delivering the best services to our clients. Pittsburgh is a fantastic city for us to grow those teams – with access to a world class talent pool and offering a great quality of life.”