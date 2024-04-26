The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities
If you’re a farmer, rancher, or other agricultural leader, you’ll want to know about this upcoming event. As you know from the news, American agriculture is facing even more challenges than usual these days. So, if you’re available, this is an opportunity to get in on how these challenges might be overcome.
WHAT:
The Organization for Competitive Markets 26th Annual Meeting and Expanding Regional Agriculture Conference
WHO:
- Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture
- Andy Green, Senior Advisor to the Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture
- Dr. Darris Burnett, Mississippi State University
- Dr. Byron Williams, Mississippi State University
- Dave Carter, Flower Hill Institute
- Chris Young, American Association of Meatpackers
- Veronica Royal, Tuskegee University
- Dr. Diana Moss, Progressive Policy Institute
- Francois Leger, FPL Food
- Colin Matthews, FPL Food
- Mike Jones, Arkansas Cattlemen
- Taylor Haynes, President of the Organization for Competitive Markets
- Fred Stokes, Founder of the Organization for Competitive Markets
- Chip Berrin, Coastal Planes Meat Company
- Rachel Holland, Senior Vice-President of United Bank, Atmore, Ala.
- Scott Blubaugh, President of the Oklahoma Farmers Union
- Dr. Chip Lemieux, McNeese State University
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 8:00 AM CST – 8:00 PM CST
Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 8:30 AM CST – 2:30 PM CST
WHERE:
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, 151 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530
WHY:
Farmers, ranchers, and agriculture leaders gather to discuss the current crisis facing American producers.
HOW:
For interviews or additional information please contact Marty Irby at 202-821-5686 or marty@martyirby.com.
The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.
