If you’re a farmer, rancher, or other agricultural leader, you’ll want to know about this upcoming event. As you know from the news, American agriculture is facing even more challenges than usual these days. So, if you’re available, this is an opportunity to get in on how these challenges might be overcome.

WHAT:

The Organization for Competitive Markets 26th Annual Meeting and Expanding Regional Agriculture Conference

WHO:

Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture

Andy Green, Senior Advisor to the Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

Dr. Darris Burnett, Mississippi State University

Dr. Byron Williams, Mississippi State University

Dave Carter, Flower Hill Institute

Chris Young, American Association of Meatpackers

Veronica Royal, Tuskegee University

Dr. Diana Moss, Progressive Policy Institute

Francois Leger, FPL Food

Colin Matthews, FPL Food

Mike Jones, Arkansas Cattlemen

Taylor Haynes, President of the Organization for Competitive Markets

Fred Stokes, Founder of the Organization for Competitive Markets

Chip Berrin, Coastal Planes Meat Company

Rachel Holland, Senior Vice-President of United Bank, Atmore, Ala.

Scott Blubaugh, President of the Oklahoma Farmers Union

Dr. Chip Lemieux, McNeese State University

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 8:00 AM CST – 8:00 PM CST

Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 8:30 AM CST – 2:30 PM CST

WHERE:

Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, 151 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530

WHY:

Farmers, ranchers, and agriculture leaders gather to discuss the current crisis facing American producers.

HOW:

For interviews or additional information please contact Marty Irby at 202-821-5686 or marty@martyirby.com.

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.