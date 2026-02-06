Parker & McConkie Announces Oral Argument Scheduled In Utah Supreme Court In Petito V. Moab City Police Department

The Petito family and their legal team remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Gabby and in seeking clarity from the Utah Supreme Court regarding municipal liability and the constitutional right to recover for wrongful death.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Parker & McConkie, the law firm representing the family of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, announced that the Utah Supreme Court has scheduled oral argument in Petito v. Moab City Police Dept., Supreme Court Case No. 20241368-SC, for March 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The case arises from the tragic death of Gabby Petito and the subsequent legal challenge to the dismissal of the Petito family’s wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department and certain officers. In November 2024, the family’s wrongful death action was dismissed under Utah’s governmental immunity framework, a decision that has been appealed and now presents important constitutional and public-policy questions for the state’s highest court.

The Petito family and their legal team remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Gabby and in seeking clarity from the Utah Supreme Court regarding municipal liability and the constitutional right to recover for wrongful death.

Judson Burton, an appellate attorney for the Petito family, explained as follows: “The briefing before the Utah Supreme Court underscores this case’s significance for the future of Utah law. Alongside submissions from the Petito family and Moab City, numerous amici, including local governments and the State of Utah, have weighed in. Collectively, these filings sharpen the merits of the Petito family’s position, and we are confident that at oral argument, the Justices will recognize that Utah’s Constitution protects every citizen’s right to hold even government entities accountable for the wrongful death of a loved one.”

The Petito family provided the following statement: “While we miss Gabby every day, the continued love and support we feel gives us strength. We look forward to this next important step, but regardless of the outcome, will remain determined to seek justice for her and to advocate for other victims and their families.”

Related briefing materials and instructions for how to listen to the oral arguments will be available here: https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/blog/parker-mcconkie-case-set-for-oral-argument-before-the-utah-supreme-court/

