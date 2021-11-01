PA’s Medical License is Suspended For Disregarding COVID Protocols

WMC immediately suspends PA Scott Miller’s medical license for his refusal to follow COVID-19 treatment protocols.

Scott Miller, a physician assistant (PA) who ran the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in Washougal, Washington, is facing 19 COVID-related complaints, which are detailed in a statement of charges filed earlier this month by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC). The PA’s medical license has been suspended.

Miller has been extremely outspoken about opposing mandatory mask wearing in schools. At a May school board meeting, he apparently pleaded with parents to unenroll their children from a school after the district discussed mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. The WMC also stated that he would often show patients who were anxious about COVID “pictures of himself and his friends in Montana, skiing, and in a bar listening to live music.”

“My wife just got back from Texas, and nobody is wearing masks,” he said at the board meeting. “I will not allow [our kids] to wear a mask. I didn’t allow them to wear a mask when we went to the airport and got on a plane. I guess some of us know the science on that.”

In the charges filed, Miller has been accused of “improperly interfering with the treatment of his COVID-positive patients.” According to the state’s health department, he “prescribed a list of supplements and ivermectin to a 39-year-old patient who had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19,” disregarding state protocols for COVID-positive patients.

One of the PA’s patients, who did not receive the vaccine, became extremely ill with the virus in September. The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). However, according to the charges, “the patient declined intubation against medical advice and left the hospital against medical advice, but in accordance with [Miller’s] advice to pursue treatment with ivermectin.” About a week after Miller allegedly “wrote this patient an ivermectin prescription under the guise of head lice treatment, the patient died.”

The statement of charges also says that Miller “treated another unvaccinated patient with ivermectin after she was released from hospital care in July. In addition to the medication, he gave her an oxygen tank for her to self-administer.” A few weeks later, that patient also passed away.

Miller was so adamant about opposing the State’s and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s COVID guidelines, that the WMC found he “had disrupted the relationship between hospital providers and their patients by harassing hospital staff and misleading patients about the efficacy of non-FDA-approved treatments and directing them against standard of care treatments.” The WMC also found that Miller made “threatening statements about hospitals and physicians who treat COVID-19 patients.” The commission’s investigators cited screenshots from Miller’s Facebook page, stating his “comments were abusive and inappropriate.”

The PA’s charges also accuse him of “lying on his state licensing application by not disclosing a previous investigation into his actions by the California Physician Assistant Board, where he was previously licensed.” California’s medical board said Miller “provided medical care and prescribed controlled substances without physician supervision or approval.” It also accused him of “writing prescriptions without conducting physical examinations, and not properly maintaining patient medical records.” Miller handed in this California PA license in 2015 after applying instead for a Washington license and overtly stating on his application he had never been the subject of an investigation.

The WMC’s investigation concluded with a “determination of immediate danger in this case,” leading to the immediate suspension of his license.

