Pathway2Careers Partners with Nebraska Department of Education to Boost Statewide Career Readiness

The deployment of the P2C LMN platform across Nebraska’s school districts marks a significant advancement in the state’s commitment to career and technical education.

Lincoln, NE – Pathway2Careers (P2C) proudly announces a strategic partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education to bring the innovative Labor Market Navigator (LMN) platform to every school district in the state. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to equip educators with the essential tools to access and utilize labor market data and trends, facilitating more informed decision-making.

The P2C Labor Market Navigator (LMN) platform simplifies complex labor market information, providing invaluable insights into high-value careers and regional job market trends. With this tool, educators can refine their resources, collaborate effectively with workforce boards, and better address the needs of their students and communities.

Dr. Joseph Goins, CEO of Pathway2Careers, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to join forces with the Nebraska Department of Education to offer our Labor Market Navigator to schools statewide. This platform will empower educators with the vital information they need to guide students towards successful and fulfilling careers. Together, we are building a future-ready workforce equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.”

Dr. Katie Graham, from the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education at the Nebraska Department of Education, emphasized the significance of this initiative: “Integrating the P2C Labor Market Navigator into our school districts is a game-changer for career education in Nebraska. This tool provides our educators with unparalleled access to regional labor market data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that align with local economic needs. We are eager to witness the positive impact this will have on our students’ career readiness.”

The deployment of the P2C LMN platform across Nebraska’s school districts marks a significant advancement in the state’s commitment to career and technical education. By offering educators a robust tool to navigate labor market trends, Nebraska is taking proactive steps to ensure students are well-prepared for the future workforce.

For more information about Pathway2Careers and the Labor Market Navigator platform, please visit www.p2c.org.

About Pathway2Careers

Pathway2Careers (P2C) is dedicated to providing educators with the tools and resources necessary to prepare students for successful careers. Our innovative platforms deliver essential labor market data and trends, enabling informed decision-making and fostering partnerships between educators and workforce boards. By simplifying complex information, P2C empowers educators to guide students towards high-value careers and a brighter future.