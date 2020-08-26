LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Peaches Added to Recall List Amid Salmonella Outbreak

— August 26, 2020
Peaches
Peaches; image courtesy of u11116 via Pixabay, www.pixabay.com

Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, is recalling certain packages of peaches that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Image of a microscopic view of salmonella
A microscopic view of salmonella; image courtesy of the CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/

Earlier this month, onions were recalled over salmonella contamination, and now peaches are being recalled for the same reason. According to reports from the CDC, peaches from Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, are being recalled after being linked to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Already, the federal agency has reported 68 cases of salmonella in nine states. The recall includes loose and bulk peaches sold between June 1 and August 19 from the following stores, according to the notice:

  • Wawona Peaches
  • Wawona Organic Peaches
  • Prima Peaches
  • Organic Marketside Peaches
  • Aldi
  • Target
  • Kroger (including affiliated retailers Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths)
  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Wegmans (also includes in-store bakery items that contain fresh peaches)

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affected peaches have the following product codes:

  • Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
  • Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
  • Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
  • Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
  • Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
  • Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For now, the FDA is warning consumers to avoid eating the peaches until further notice.

Sources:

Peach recall expanded: Salmonella outbreak prompts recall of Prima Wawona peaches sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi, elsewhere

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis: Peaches

