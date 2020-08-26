Peaches Added to Recall List Amid Salmonella Outbreak

Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, is recalling certain packages of peaches that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Earlier this month, onions were recalled over salmonella contamination, and now peaches are being recalled for the same reason. According to reports from the CDC, peaches from Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, are being recalled after being linked to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Already, the federal agency has reported 68 cases of salmonella in nine states. The recall includes loose and bulk peaches sold between June 1 and August 19 from the following stores, according to the notice:

Wawona Peaches

Wawona Organic Peaches

Prima Peaches

Organic Marketside Peaches

Aldi

Target

Kroger (including affiliated retailers Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths)

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Wegmans (also includes in-store bakery items that contain fresh peaches)

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affected peaches have the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For now, the FDA is warning consumers to avoid eating the peaches until further notice.

Sources:

Peach recall expanded: Salmonella outbreak prompts recall of Prima Wawona peaches sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi, elsewhere

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis: Peaches