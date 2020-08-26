Peaches Added to Recall List Amid Salmonella Outbreak

Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, is recalling certain packages of peaches that may be contaminated with salmonella.
Earlier this month, onions were recalled over salmonella contamination, and now peaches are being recalled for the same reason. According to reports from the CDC, peaches from Prima Wawona, a California-based supplier, are being recalled after being linked to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
Already, the federal agency has reported 68 cases of salmonella in nine states. The recall includes loose and bulk peaches sold between June 1 and August 19 from the following stores, according to the notice:
- Wawona Peaches
- Wawona Organic Peaches
- Prima Peaches
- Organic Marketside Peaches
- Aldi
- Target
- Kroger (including affiliated retailers Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths)
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Wegmans (also includes in-store bakery items that contain fresh peaches)
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affected peaches have the following product codes:
- Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
- Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
- Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
- Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
- Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
- Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
For now, the FDA is warning consumers to avoid eating the peaches until further notice.
