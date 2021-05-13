Peloton Caves, Finally Issues Recall for 2 Treadmills Amid Safety Concerns

Peloton recently agreed to voluntarily recall certain treadmills over safety concerns.

If you have a Peloton treadmill, you may want to check out this latest recall. Earlier this month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton announced a voluntary recall for the Tread+ treadmill and the Tread treadmill. For now, consumers who have the recalled treadmills should stop using them immediately and contact Peloton for a refund.

The recall was issued after a child died and others were injured while playing around the popular treadmills. Initially, however, Peloton refused to recall the treadmills. After enough pressure, though, the company finally caved. In addition to the voluntary recall, the company has discontinued the sale and distribution of the Tread+ and is working on making hardware modifications.

Here in the U.S., the treadmills were sold “as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November 2020 to about March 2021.” The company is hoping to announce a remedy to the issue in the next few weeks.

When commenting on the recall, Peloton CEO John Foley said:

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to working with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Robert S. Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC chimed in and said:

“I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills. The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products.”

