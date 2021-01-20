Pepperoni Hot Pockets Recalled Over Glass, Plastic Contamination

Nestlé Prepared Foods and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety are sounding the alarm over certain boxes of pepperoni hot pockets that may be contaminated with chunks of glass and plastic.

Do you have a box of hot pockets in your refrigerator? If so, listen up. Earlier this week, Nestlé Prepared Foods and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall for hundreds of thousands of Pepperoni Hot Pockets over concerns the popular lunch treat may contain pieces of plastic and glass. According to the notice, the recall includes approximately 762,615 pounds of Premium Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pockets with Garlic Buttery Crust.

At the moment, FSIS has received four complaints from consumers about extraneous materials in the hot pockets. In one incident, the consumer even sustained a “minor oral injury.” As such, the recall is being categorized as a Class I recall, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the recall, the affected pastry snacks have a ‘Best-before’ date of February 2022 and include boxes with the following lot codes: 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. More detailed product information can be found here.

The Hot Pockets were shipped to stores across the country, and because of their popularity, the FSIS is worried boxes may be in peoples’ freezers. If you happen to find one of the recalled boxes in your freezer, you should either throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Nestlé consumer services at 1-800-350-5016.

