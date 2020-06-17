The Perfect Cup – How to Make Kratom Tea

Feel free to play around with the recipes and the ingredients. However, exercise caution especially if you are a beginner. Start low with around three grams to avoid unpleasant effects.

What Is Kratom Tea? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like. Kratom tea is made and brewed using kratom in any form (dried leaves or powder). Kratom is an herb that grows all throughout Southeast Asian countries. It is widely used for managing myriad physical and mental health conditions such as pain management, anxiety, stress, lethargy, and in rare cases, opiate addiction. Check out kratom history.

Kratom tea carries a bundle of positive effects ranging from mildly stimulating to sedating, to a lot more.

Do know that you can pick from a variety of strains (each has a unique profile of effects) to achieve the kind of effects you want to experience. It’s all about personal preferences.

You can also use some other base tea like Yerba along with kratom to add a little more kick to it. All of those recipes are discussed below.

Why is Kratom Tea Popular?

Lately, kratom’s popularity has skyrocketed in the West. A lot of the people are replacing their morning cup of joe with kratom tea just because it gives them that caffeine rush without making them jittery. It does so all the while making them more optimistic and happy about life, which tea or coffee alone are not able to offer.

It happens because of the presence of alkaloids in the kratom leaves (7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine).

While coffee and tea will give you that singular rush, kratom will give you so much more holistic benefits including pain management and relief from stress and anxiety. That’s part of the reason why kratom tea’s popularity is increasing by the day.

How to Make Kratom Tea (Basic Recipe)

Most people feel like kratom tea would be too hard to make. That’s not true at all. Once you find the base recipe, you can play around with it however your heart desires.

We do recommend getting your hands on premium quality kratom. Since brewing/boiling may bring the overall potency of kratom down, you would want to use a highly patent strain. Kratom Crazy is a good jumping-off point to look for quality kratom.

Note: Let it be known that kratom tea is bitter. The longer you let it sit in hot water, the more bitter it will continue to get. Also, never add kratom to boiling water. Instead, wait around 30 seconds to let it settle down. After that, add a kratom tea bag or leaves to it and let it steep slowly into the water. Alternatively, you can also add kratom leaves at the beginning.

Step 1: Things/tools You’ll Need

A teapot. Medium or large – both will do

Kratom (whatever strain you prefer)

Mesh strainer or cheesecloth

Step 2: The ingredients

Four to five cups of water

Recommended kratom dosage

Lemon juice

Any sweetener of your choice. It can be honey, maple syrup, sugar, agave, stevia, etc.)

Any add-ons of your choice. It can be spices like cardamom, cinnamon, spices, herbs, etc. It can also be some kind of base tea flavor or even fruit juices.

Step 3: Preparation

It’s probably best if you start by boiling water with your kratom dose in it. But, you can also use kratom leaves for that purpose.

Start by pouring the water into the pan. You can also use a kettle and start boiling it slowly. Bring down the heat and add your kratom dose. Let it simmer for a good 20 minutes. Let it cool down slightly.

Grab a strainer or a mesh cloth and pour the tea through that until you have gotten rid of all the clumps. The leftover kratom can be used when preparing another batch of kratom tea.

If you’re going to have that citrusy kick, make sure to add lemon before in order to promote the release of alkaloids.

Add Your Own Twist With The Following Kratom Recipes

Kratom Mint Tea

Mint tea is good for digestion and regulating cholesterol levels. It can even relieve gas, bloating, and stomach pain. You can use peppermint or spearmint. Spearmint helps regulate hormones and combat stress.

When it comes to brewing herbal tea, here’s a piece of advice – go for actual leaves instead of using tea bags. Teabags generally have dust aka fannings. You can also pick whole-leaf tea.

Microwave Kratom Tea

This recipe is for the people who are always busy and need something to help them on-the-go. Basically, you start by emptying regular tea bags and fill it up with kratom powder.

Dispense hot water in your coffee mug, put the teabag in it, and microwave it for a couple of minutes until the water is hot. Let it cool down which should also help kratom to steep into the liquid. Squeeze some lemon drops for that citrusy kick. Lemon also helps alkaloid extraction which is always good.

Remember that it can take about 45 minutes before you feel any actual effects from it. So, wait sometime before drinking another cup.

Kratom Yerba Mate Tea

It’s a famous South American beverage. It contains one-third of caffeine if you compare it with the regular coffee. So, if you’re trying to cut down on caffeine, this is a good substitute. It’s good for the immune system, regulating blood sugar levels, and improving physical performance and focus.

Yerba Mate tea is also good for weight loss. Besides that, it’s also rich in antioxidants which is always a good thing.

Also, know that since Yerba tea contains caffeine, you may want to use it judicially as you’ll be combining it with kratom which has stimulating effects of its own.

Kratom Masala Chai

This is one of the sassiest ways to spice up your kratom tea and also enhance its effects. Masala chai, as we all know, is a type of Indian sweetened tea that you prepare using milk, herbs, and all kinds of different spices. Over the years, West seems to have fallen for masala chai.

With kratom masala chai, you get two choices. You can either add all the spices every time you prepare the tea. Or, you can prepare the mix in advance and use it as per your liking for each go. The latter is definitely more convenient if you plan on using it regularly.

Final Thoughts

Feel free to play around with the recipes and the ingredients. However, exercise caution especially if you are a beginner. Start low with around three grams to avoid unpleasant effects.