Raw Macadamia Nuts Recalled Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

NOW Health Group recently issued a recall for certain packages of raw macadamia nuts that may be contaminated with salmonella.

If you’re a fan of macadamia nuts, listen up. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and NOW Health Group announced a recall for certain packages of raw macadamia nuts over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the notice, the recall involves nuts “with the product code 7119 and lot number 3141055.” This issue is important because salmonella is dangerous and can cause serious infections, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, illnesses caused by salmonella may even be fatal.

At the moment it is unknown just how many packages are included in the recall, but the company did say that the affected products were sold online and in stores across the country. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the consumption of the nuts. For now, consumers who have the affected nuts should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you or someone you know has questions about the recall, contact NOW’s customer service department at 888-NOW-FOOD (888-669-3663).

