How to Perform Efficient Job Searches Using LinkedIn in 2020

LinkedIn can provide you with employment-oriented services and help you process your job search effectively if you make the best use of its features.

Did you know that there are 135 million professionals and over 77% of recruiters present on LinkedIn?

If you’re not on LinkedIn, you are already missing out on job opportunities and you’re already at a disadvantage. Make a LinkedIn account now if you don’t have one already. And, if you have a LinkedIn account, optimize it to enhance the job search lifecycle that you are in.

This article outlines 5 tips to help you improve your LinkedIn job search. Read on to learn all about it.

Build your connections and network with professionals

LinkedIn is a networking platform at its very core. It gives you the opportunity to connect and network with professionals who you would have no chance of meeting in real life.

Every connection on LinkedIn is interconnected to each other, so it is just a matter of time before you connect with professionals who share the same interests as you.

Leverage this platform and connect with professionals in your industry – you never know when your networking initiatives can blossom into the opportunity of a lifetime.

Follow companies that interests you and switch the job notifications on

Start by making a list of all the companies that you are interested in working for and follow them on LinkedIn. By doing so, you can stay updated with the latest company news and apply for any new positions when they come up.

You can also use the search function and subscribe to the job alerts to jobs that excite you. By switching on the job notifications, you will be notified of new openings in the same profile or similar profiles via email – thus giving you a winning advantage.

This way you can avoid missing out on a relevant job opportunity without needing to constantly search for the same profiles every minute of the day.

Participate in active professional groups on LinkedIn

Try to participate in groups that have regular or daily discussions online to keep your profile active on LinkedIn. A great tactic is to strategically join groups that resonate with your functional industry and being active on these group discussions.

Doing this can actively contribute towards an effective job search as you will connect with professionals who are in the same industry as you. There’s also a great chance that recruiters and headhunters who are hiring for the industry will notice you because of your active involvement in relevant groups.

Reach out to potential employers through InMail

In case there is no mutual connection between you and the potential employer, you can reach out to them through InMail.

InMail is a premium LinkedIn service that helps you shoot emails to people who are not in your network. The best part about this is that you get the opportunity to directly approach an important decision maker in the organization that you want to work in.

You no longer have to worry about getting a reply from the organization as you have gone one step ahead in ensuring that you have forged the right connections and approached the right people at the right time.

Show recruiters that you are open to new opportunities

LinkedIn has a special feature that helps you show that you are open to potential job offers from recruiters. Not only does this save a recruiter’s time, but it also helps you land a good opportunity even when you’re not actively looking for a new job.

All you have to do is follow the below-mentioned steps and you’re good to go.

Go to your profile (click on the me icon) Click on show recruiters that you’re open to opportunities Select the job titles you are interested in Select the locations of your interest Choose the job types that you are looking for. You can select one option, multiple options, or even all of the options that are listed which includes: full-time, contract, part-time, internship, volunteer, temporary, remote, etc. Choose who you want this to be visible to. You can simply select ‘only recruiters’ or ‘all linkedIn members’. Save the details by clicking on ‘Add to profile’.

Conclusion

