Personal Injury Cases and COVID-19 in 2020

Your personal injury lawyer should also advise you whether your best option is to go to court in a virtual manner or if it’s better for you to wait until the courts reopen and you can have a proceeding in person.

Having the entire country upset and anxious over the same thing is something that never happens. But this year, it has. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is has had an impact on every facet of life and work. It has also forced the states and the federal government to adhere to stricter guidelines with the priority of preventing the spread and the number of people infected.

Adapting to the new normal has taken a concentrated effort on the part of everyone. People have been ordered to stay at home, the needed precautions have been explained endlessly, and adjust their work to be able to carry it out from home in many instances. And the legal profession has not been an exception.

Personal Injuries and Stay-At-Home Orders

If you were the victim of a personal injury during 2020, you may have had to face a lockdown. And with it, acquired the belief that there was no way for you to get medical treatment and that going to a hospital placed you in greater danger than your own injury. And those worries would be justified.

Even as lockdown orders are lifted, people still hesitate to seek the needed medical treatment for a personal injury. They may try to avoid what they believe will be unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. However, if this is your case, you should know that medical attention after an accident is absolutely necessary. This is not only because your physical recovery should always be your priority, but also because, should you need to file a claim, it’s important to show that you have done everything to take care of your recovery.

Are you worried about seeking medical help for your injuries?

Here is some advice on recovering your health without exposure to COVID-19:

Getting medical advice on time can make the difference between something minor and having a chronic condition

Demonstrating how you sought medical help will help your personal injury case

If you are worried about catching COVID-19, online visits are now a viable option

Maintain a complete record of what happened, how you have been feeling, and what medical treatment you have received

If you have taken pictures of what happened and the progress of your injuries, add them to the file

Don’t wait to file your personal injury claim because the Statutes of Limitations have not been modified because of the pandemic

Trials and Hearings in 2020

States are worried about the spread of COVID-19 and have taken steps to prevent it. In some cases, this means a postponement of jury trials. Even when most personal injury claims never make it to court and are settled, if your case does go to trial, you will face a delay. Your option may end up being a non-jury trial, hearings, or other appearances. Otherwise, you may be offered your case to be handled virtually.

Having a personal injury lawyer looking out for your rights means that they will help you assess the situation, inform you of the likelihood of winning your case, and assist you in recovering the compensation you deserve.

At Tucker Griffin Barnes, P.C., your personal injury lawyer should also advise you whether your best option is to go to court in a virtual manner or if it’s better for you to wait until the courts reopen and you can have a proceeding in person.