Thousands of Americans were deceived through fake offers and threats of arrest.

A Peruvian woman who operated a call center used to trick thousands of Americans has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her role in a years-long fraud operation that collected millions of dollars through threats and false claims. Carla Magaly Alcedo Mendoza, 45, of Lima, Peru, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completing her prison sentence. Federal officials announced the sentence on November 18, 2026, in the Southern District of Florida. Authorities said the operation targeted more than 30,000 Spanish-speaking residents across the United States and resulted in losses totaling approximately $15 million.

According to court records, Alcedo owned and operated a call center in Lima that made unsolicited telephone calls to Spanish-speaking consumers in the United States. Callers initially told people they had won or qualified for free items, including computer tablets and English-language courses. However, the offers were part of a plan to get victims to agree to receive products that they believed would not cost them anything. During later calls, Alcedo and other members of the operation told consumers they were legally required to pay large amounts of money for the items. The callers then took the deception further by pretending to be government employees and attorneys. They used these false identities to make the demands sound official and convince victims that refusing to pay could result in serious consequences.

People who questioned the charges or refused to send money were reportedly threatened with arrest, court action, and possible immigration problems. These threats were designed to frighten victims into believing they had broken the law or were facing legal trouble if they did not comply. The operation specifically targeted Spanish-speaking communities, taking advantage of language barriers and the trust that some consumers placed in people claiming to represent government agencies or the legal system. Thousands of people made payments after receiving the threatening calls.

Investigators determined that the scheme continued for several years and involved a network of people working in both Peru and the United States. The Peruvian woman and other participants shared methods and strategies for convincing consumers to pay. The operation also relied on distribution centers in the United States that handled payments, delivered products, and helped keep the scheme running.

Alcedo was arrested in Peru and extradited to the United States in April 2025. She later pleaded guilty in August 2026 to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Her November sentencing marks another major step in a federal investigation that has resulted in 14 defendants being convicted and sentenced. The group of defendants includes 10 people who owned or operated call centers in Peru, four individuals who operated distribution centers in the United States, and a telephone service provider accused of helping connect the call centers and facilitate their activities. Alcedo is the 10th person involved in the operation to have been extradited from Peru and sentenced in federal court. Several other defendants received prison terms in earlier proceedings. Between 2021 and 2022, seven individuals received sentences ranging from 88 to 110 months. Another defendant, Jose Alejandro Zuñiga Cano, was sentenced to 98 months in prison in 2024.

With Alcedo sentenced to eight years in prison, federal officials are continuing efforts to identify other participants in international fraud networks and hold them accountable for the financial harm caused to consumers.

Sources:

Peruvian National Sentenced in Transnational Government Imposter Scheme that Defrauded Thousands of U.S. Consumers

U.S. court sentences Peruvian fraud operator in $15 million government imposter scheme