“OpenAI knows that ChatGPT is harming children, and has failed to meaningfully fix their dangerous platform,” Rayfield said in a statement. “On top of that, they’ve misled the public about the safety of their products, putting profits ahead of children’s safety. Their platform is encouraging kids to commit suicide—we cannot let this be an acceptable business model.”

Oregon is suing OpenAI over allegations that the multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence company endangers children online and lies to parents about the safety of its most popular product, ChatGPT.

OpenAI “released sycophantic chatbots with little regard to the damage their products would inflict on children,” the lawsuit says. “Still undergoing critical mental, psychological, emotional, and social development, children are uniquely vulnerable to being misled or harmed by a product engineered to win their trust and provide relentless affirmation. The dangers are manifold.”

“Children spend ever-increasing hours conversing with chatbots, forgoing human interaction and developing emotional dependence on the anthropomorphic and sycophantic chatbots,” the lawsuit claims. “These conversations sometimes include high-risk topics such as suicide, self-harm, psychosis, or disordered eating. Even children’s education is endangered by the prevalence of chatbots, as they replace learning with chatbot-generated answers.”

In a press release, state Attorney General Dan Rayfield said that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Multnomah Circuit Court. It is part of a broader effort by Rayfield’s office to protect Oregon children, both on the internet and offline.

“OpenAI knows that ChatGPT is harming children, and has failed to meaningfully fix their dangerous platform,” Rayfield said in a statement. “On top of that, they’ve misled the public about the safety of their products, putting profits ahead of children’s safety. Their platform is encouraging kids to commit suicide—we cannot let this be an acceptable business model.”

The lawsuit, more specifically, says that “harms” experienced by children “stem largely from ChatGPT’s design: It engages minors in a frictionless, affirming manner and prioritizes their preferences to keep them engaged. This means that ChatGPT, even the version designed specifically for teenagers, lacks appropriate boundaries or safeguards to protect minors from harmful or addictive content and experiences.”

OregonLive.com notes that the company sent an email defending its business practices and safety measures; it did not, however, directly address allegations that it knowingly endangered children.

“We’re committed to working with states on advancing pragmatic AI policies that apply to the entire AI industry and not just one company,” OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said in a statement.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act; it also raises allegations of general negligence and describes ChatGPT as an unlawful public nuisance. Rayfield’s office has asked the court to order the company to amend its internal policies, stop misleading consumers, and pay a range of damages, penalties, and restitutive compensation.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re in a moment in time that it takes acts of violence or acts of suicide or a certain amount of child predator incidents that really cause people to open their eyes,” Rayfield said in a Tuesday press conference.

Sources

AG Rayfield Launches “Keeping Kids Safe” Initiative, Takes Action Against OpenAI

Oregon sues OpenAI for $2 billion, says ChatGPT puts kids in harm’s way