Peter R. Silverman Elected Fellow of Elite College of Commercial Arbitrators

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Partner Peter Silverman has been elected as a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA).

“It’s a privilege to be elected to the College,” said Peter. “I look forward to working with and learning from colleagues at the top of the profession.”

The College promotes the highest standards of arbitrator ethics, standards of conduct, and best practices, both nationally and internationally. Its members have written two publications that are must-have guides for advocates and arbitrators: The CCA Protocols for Expeditious, Cost-Effective Commercial Arbitration, and The CCA Guide to Best Practices in Commercial Arbitration (4th Ed.). Its web site is a rich resource for articles on arbitration.

In addition to being a partner at Shumaker, Peter also serves as the firm’s Retail and Consumer Business Sector Co-Chair. With more than 40 years of experience, Peter focuses his practice in the areas of commercial litigation and general business counsel. He is outside general counsel to a billion-dollar international beverage producer, and has deep knowledge in franchising/distribution, alternative dispute resolution, and intellectual property.

Clients look to Peter for his business experience. From 2013 to 2016, Peter was an active partner in the Oasis restaurant chain, which was elected to the Northwest Ohio Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame in 2014. Between 2004 and 2010, Peter owned and was President of Hi-Genomics, a biotechnology company that genetically transformed plants. Committed to helping entrepreneurial businesses, he received the 1989 Ernst and Young/Inc. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his work in helping business owners start and grow their businesses. In addition, Peter is an individual member of The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall Of Fame.

As a neutral, Peter founded and is a trustee of the Early Dispute Resolution Institute (edrinstitute.org). He has been an active arbitrator since 1986 and a mediator since 1990. He is a member of the American Arbitration Association Large, Complex Case Arbitration Panel, and the Ohio Chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. He was the first United States arbitrator appointed to the Chair/Sole Arbitrator Panel of the European Union-based International Distribution Institute, which offers expedited arbitration for international distribution and franchising disputes. He formerly chaired the Early Dispute Resolution Committee of the American Bar Association Section of Dispute Resolution and the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Committee of the American Bar Association Franchising Forum. He teaches seminars nationwide and writes widely on alternative dispute resolution.

